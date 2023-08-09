Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Our People

Castlemaine college to perform Addams Family Musical

DC
By David Chapman
August 10 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky..."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.