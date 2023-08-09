"They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky..."
Yes, it's the Addams family and for the next three nights the ghoulish characters will unveil their spooky lifestyle at Castlemaine's Phee Broadway Theatre.
Castlemaine Secondary College's production of The Addams Family Musical premieres Thursday, August 10, with two other performances scheduled for Friday, August 11, and Saturday, August 12.
Cast and crew have been in rehearsals for the past six months but planning for the show really began in late 2022.
Director Darren Lowe said rehearsals and workshops have been held during school lunchtimes and outside school hours to ensure a top quality production for audiences.
"We have assembled an excited and dedicated cast, a familiar and eager first time production team and what we think will be an entertaining show," Mr Lowe said.
Students from all year levels are involved either as performers or behind the scenes in a range of production areas, such as lighting, sound, props, design and make-up.
Archie Cowan plays Gomez Addams, Iona Thomas-Lawrance is his graceful but witch-like wife Morticia, Ava Cossins is the couple's malevolent daughter Wednesday and Luke Di Mattia is their laid back son Pugsley.
Others in the cast include Tristan Bennett as butler Lurch, Billy Lister as Uncle Fester and Alex Mitchell-Muscat as Cousin It.
Mr Lowe said inspiration for the musical had been drawn from the original television show, movies and the recent Netflix series Wednesday.
"Hopefully we have added something of our own personality to this work," he said.
The Addams Family Musical is on at Phee Broadway Theatre, Castlemaine, from August 10-12 at 7pm.
