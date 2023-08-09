BENDIGO Braves women's star Megan McKay is confident last weekend's epic preliminary final win over Mount Gambier will hold the side in good stead in its championship tilt this Saturday night.
The Braves will take on Waverley in this weekend's NBL1 south women's grand final at Knox.
Bendigo carries an unblemished 24-0 record into the grand final, but had to grind its way to a gripping preliminary final win over the Pioneers to earn its shot at the championship.
A massive upset loomed during the final quarter when the Pioneers got out to a six-point lead with 3:35 remaining in the game, but Bendigo delivered under pressure to fight back and prevail 97-96, with veteran Kelly Wilson hitting the match-winning shot with 28 seconds remaining.
The win by the barest of margins gives the Braves a shot at redemption after last year finishing on top of the ladder and losing just three games for the season - one of which was the grand final to Ringwood.
It's that grand final loss to Ringwood, which McKay was part of, that has been the major driving force behind the Braves' 2023 season of dominance.
"We have spoken about it that many times about how devastated we were at losing the grand final last year," McKay said on Wednesday.
"We've had a very similar team from this year to last year with Kasey Burton and Amy Atwell as a couple of important additions.
"Amy had a great college career, plays WNBL and knows how rare these grand final opportunities are and Kasey is ex-WNBL who played nationally as a junior and we're all just itching to get it done on Saturday night.
"Opportunities like this don't come around every year so we've got to knuckle down.
"Last weekend should hold us in good stead because it was very similar to what you're going to get in a grand final."
As she has been all season, power forward McKay was an imposing presence for the Braves in the preliminary final with 20 points and 20 rebounds in what was her 13th-consecutive double-double.
"The position I play, I can't do it on my own. I need a really good set of pass-first guards like Cassidy (McLean) and Kelly (Wilson)," said McKay, who is averaging 25.0 points and 12.8 rebounds per game this season.
"And because Amy is such a high calibre shooter, it leaves the key open for me and for our guards to drive and Mark (Alabakov, coach) has done such a good job of designing his team, which is a real credit to him."
Bendigo and Waverley have met twice this season.
The Braves won their regular-season encounter in a 92-46 blowout on June 3 before defeating the Falcons 75-64 in their qualifying final.
Waverley has since won two cut-throat finals against Eltham (80-57) and Geelong (85-74) to advance its way through to the grand final.
Saturday night's women's grand final between Bendigo and Waverley tips off at 6pm at the State Basketball Centre.
It will be followed by the men's grand final between Knox and Sandringham from 8pm.
Meanwhile, ahead of the NBL1 awards night on Friday Bendigo's Cassidy McLean is one of the five nominees for the women's defensive player of the year.
