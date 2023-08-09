Bendigo Advertiser
Eaglehawk Eagles claim back-to-back Bendigo snooker titles

Updated August 9 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 1:47pm
Eaglehawk Eagles' Quinton Sawyer, Shae Grieve, Shaun Stone and Jamie Murray made it back-to-back A-grade snooker premierships following a 7-4 victory over Castlemaine. Picture supplied
EAGLEHAWK Eagles have claimed back-to-back BBSA A-grade snooker premierships by defeating Castlemaine in the 2023 season grand final.

