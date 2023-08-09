EAGLEHAWK Eagles have claimed back-to-back BBSA A-grade snooker premierships by defeating Castlemaine in the 2023 season grand final.
The standard of play in the premiership decider was excellent with the two best teams of the competition going toe-to-toe.
Eaglehawk started off strongly by winning the first four frames, before Castlemaine struck back to win the next two.
Shae Grieve won two frames to one against Pearse Casey, which included a marathon second frame, and a fine 27 from Grieve.
The Eagles' Quinton Sawyer also secured a 2-1 advantage over Aaron Judah.
Shaun Stone potted well to win his first two frames to really set up Eaglehawk's victory, but his opponent Laurie Vigor managed to win the final frame which turned out to be a dead rubber.
In the number one pairing, Dave De Grandi won the first frame to give Castlemaine some chance, but his opponent Jamie Murray struck back to win the second frame and secure Eaglehawk's victory 7-4.
For Eaglehawk Eagles captain Grieve, it was his fifth A-grade premiership, moving him up to equal fourth on the all-time list.
In B-grade, Golden Square Blue clinched the premiership by defeating Sandhurst.
Golden Square had a 3-1 lead following the first two pairings, after Adam Hargreaves won both his frames against Stan Baker, while Mark Goudge and Jim Brennan won one frame each in their pairing.
Patrick Fagan extended Golden Square's lead by winning his first frame against Frank Tout.
The night finished with high drama when - after trailing by 10 points - Josh Sleeth made the final three balls only to see the cue ball roll into the centre pocket after potting the black, handing the win to Jay Silke and securing the premiership for Golden Square 5-1.
Attention now turns to the BBSA billiard season, which commences this week.
