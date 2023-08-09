BENDIGO trainer Kym Hann hopes added maturity can bring about a reversal in fortunes for the highly-touted Extreme Emotion on her home track on Thursday.
The now five-year-old mare has always promised plenty since impressing in a series of jump-outs in the lead up to her debut run in October of 2021.
But despite a string of placings and near-misses, she remains without a win after seven starts.
Her appearance in a tough 1100m maiden (race three) will be her first race start in 63 weeks.
Extreme Emotion won't be the only one coming off a long break between trips to the track.
The mare will be trainer Hann's first runner since mid-March and only his eighth since a successful sojourn in Darwin last winter that netted five winners and 11 placings from 30 starters.
His stable has since been downsized, with Extreme Emotion one of only three horses currently in work for Hann, who is also pursuing employment outside of the racing industry.
The 35-year-old declared the mare a 'more than likely' chance to take her place in the field on Thursday, after also being nominated for Kerang on Saturday.
"She's trialled well and always had plenty of ability, but who knows," Hann said.
"The horse is in good order and I can't fault her going into it.
"I'm just hoping that with a bit of time and with a bit of maturity on her side she can deliver something.
"I think she's going as good as she ever has. She's trialled up very well, but there are a few in there tomorrow (Thursday) that look to be pretty smart.
"It's an open race, but it's good to get back to the races."
Extreme Emotion won an 800m jump-out at Bendigo early last week and has been placed in both of her previous first-up runs.
Hann's other two horses in work include an unnamed three-year-old colt by Golden Slipper winner Capitalist out of All About Nicci and an unnamed four-year-old by six-time Group 1 winner Dundeel out of Le Havre.
Jake Noonan, who has ridden Extreme Emotion four times for as many placings, will again be in the saddle at Bendigo.
The first of eight races on Thursday will be run at 1pm.
Best of the Bendigo-trained chances on the program looks to be Glock in the 1000m benchmark 64 (race 7).
The Jess Gleeson-trained gelding won at Bendigo two starts back and was only narrowly beaten over 1000m at his last start at Donald.
