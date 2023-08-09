A brilliant hitting performance from Rod Baulch set up victory for Dodgers 1 in Sunday's Bendigo Baseball Association division one match of the round.
Baulch had four hits for the day as Dodgers 1 defeated Falcons 1 13-6.
Jack Warner, Anthony Amsing and Petri also had good days with the bat for Dodgers.
Dodgers pitcher Aaron Petri restricted Falcons to four runs in five innings and struck out seven batters.
Harry Fitzgerald, John Van Der Hagen and Bailey Waterman were best for Falcons 1.
In the other division one game, Bendigo East 1 outclassed clubmates Bendigo East 2 23-1 at Ken Wust Oval.
Bendigo East 1 scored multiple runs in all five of its innings.
Every batter in the Bendigo East 1 team had a safe hit as they built some momentum before the finals.
Cameron Brain scored Bendigo East 2's only run when he hit safely to right field and brought Nick Walker home.
In division two, two big innings set up Scots' win over Dodgers Devils.
Scots went down to the Devils 3-0 early on, but a six-run second inning changed the game in Scots' favour.
Both teams played a tight third inning, with the score moving to 6-4 Scots' favour.
The Devils scored twice in the top of the fourth to level the scores at 6-6, but Scots put the game away with a stunning effort in the bottom of the fourth.
Scots added 12 runs to set-up its 19-7 victory.
Marc Brownlee was the player of the match with four safe hits from four at bats.
In division three, Falcons Blue edged out Scots in a high-scoring battle.
Scots led by one run with one inning to play, but Falcons Blue produced eight runs to take a 13-6 lead.
Scots managed to score four runs to close within three runs of Falcons Blue.
Falcons Blue brought young pitcher Alaric Tibbett to the mound and he pitched well under the pressure to see his side over the line.
Falcons White scored eight runs in the first two innings and then withstood a late Bendigo East surge to win 11-7.
Nathan and Trevor Larson were best for Falcons White, while K. Grae and Moksara Thilikasiri were the standouts for Bendigo East.
Malmsbury Rangers and Dodgers Tigers played out a thrilling 9-9 draw.
Tigers had 17 hits for the game, but left too many runners on base.
Simon Bogli pitched well in relief for Rangers.
Matt Dennis, John Honey and Steve Shanahan were the best of the hitters with three each.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.