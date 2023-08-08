Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Bendigo Bats domintae Ballarat round of XCR series

By Nathan Dole
August 8 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tullie Rowe has been in good form for the Bendigo Bats. Picture by Ned Buckell
Tullie Rowe has been in good form for the Bendigo Bats. Picture by Ned Buckell

A SUPERB run by Athletics Bendigo's number one women's team kept rolling in Sunday's round of On-backed cross-country action at Ballarat's Lake Wendouree.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.