A SUPERB run by Athletics Bendigo's number one women's team kept rolling in Sunday's round of On-backed cross-country action at Ballarat's Lake Wendouree.
Athletes raced 15km or 6km at the iconic landmark.
Number one runner for the team, known as the Bats, in Virginia McCormick put in a superb performance to be runner-up in the women's open 15km in 51.50 minutes.
The race winner was Frankston's Gemma Maini in 51.29.
Placings of second, 11th, 14th and 34th gave Bendigo a points tally of 61 to be a runaway winner of women's division three once again.
Next best was Waverley on 447 points.
Bendigo's line-up for the duel at Lake Wendouree was Virginia McCormick, 2nd in 51.50; Tullie Rowe, 11th in 55.57; Taryn Furletti, 14th in 56.16; and Alice Wilkinson, 34th in 59.12.
The Bats flew to victory in men's premier division.
Andy Buchanan led the Bats charge as he won the 15km contest in a time of 45.06.
Talented youngster Archie Reid capped his best run of the season by being third in 45.30 as Nathan Stoate was fifth in 45.48.
Also in top form were Matt Buckell, 9th in 46.36; and Paddy Stow, 12th in 47.19.
Bryan Keely clocked a time of 48.16 to be 27th in a field of 380.
Chasing back-to-back men's premier titles, Bendigo is on track to achieve the feat.
Leading teams at Lake Wendouree were Bendigo, Box Hill, Ballarat, and Western Athletics.
Other highs for Bendigo were victory in men's division three and under-18 boys; runner-up in men's division seven; and third in under-20 men.
The in-form Logan Tickell won the under-18 6km in 18.18 as Kade Hutchinson, 19.43, and Max Rowe, 21.14, were sixth and 15th.
One of many rising stars in the Bats' squad, Jayden Padgham clocked a time of 18.13 to be runner-up in the under-20 6km as Harrison Boyd ran 18.57 to be seventh.
Tyler Fynch won the under-14 boys 6km in 20.04.
At Masters level, Bendigo won the women's 50-plus class.
Bendigo was fifth in 40-plus men; fifth in 40-plus women; 21st in 50-plus men; and ninth in 60-plus men.
