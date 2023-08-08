Bendigo Braves women coach Mark Alabakov admits it took him a long time to get over last year's NBL1 South grand final loss.
The Braves had finished on top of the ladder and went into the grand final against Ringwood as favourites.
However, the Hawks outplayed Bendigo on the big stage and won 89-73.
Alabakov and his 2023 squad have had a sense of unfinished business all season and this Saturday night they get the chance for redemption when they play the Waverley Falcons in the grand final at Knox.
This year the Braves enter the grand final as an even warmer favourite on the back of 24 wins from 24 games.
"The undercurrent is validation,'' Alabakov said.
"We've had the season that we've had, but it doesn't count for anything unless you get the chance to play-off for the ring at the end of it and, hopefully, capture it.
"For those of us that have been in this program for a number of years... we were on top of the table in 2021 when the season was called off, we were top of the table last year and lost the grand final which was heartbreaking.
"Personally, that knocked me around for a bit from a confidence standpoint. You go back and you rebuild and you try to become a better version of yourself.
"There's a lot of unfinished business within the group. Last year's grand final was an opportunity that went begging and we have a job to do to right the wrongs of a year ago.
"I liken it to that San Antonio Spurs team that lost on a big shot by Ray Allen in game six (of the 2013 NBA Finals) and then go through the pain of that through the off-season and win their way back into the grand final the following year and do the job.
"It feels ominous that we are on the cusp of doing something really special."
READ MORE: Braves survive preliminary final thriller
READ MORE: Catch up on the latest local sport news
The Braves have two contrasting wins over Waverley in their two encounters this year.
The regular season clash was a 46-point thumping, while in the semi-final the Braves overcame a poor start to win by 11 points.
"We beat them by 40 points plus and then played them in an arm wrestle in a semi-final where we were no more than a six out of 10,'' Alabakov said.
"They threw everything but the kitchen sink at us and showed their hand in what I think was their only roll of the dice they had left tactically in a bid to beat us. We were still able to overcome that.
"Kelly Wilson has really driven a lot of this as well. We want to take every team's best shot and we want to be to play every team's best crew and still be victorious at the end of it.
"We'll have an opportunity to do that in the grand final."
READ MORE: Daniels, Delly make the cut for Boomers
READ MORE: Bendigo athlete to miss world championships
Alabakov said he would keep the Braves' preparation relatively normal ahead of the biggest game of the year.
"It's a cliche to say if it ain't broke don't fix it,'' Alabakov said.
"It's part that, but there's diligence you have to go through even though we only played them two weeks ago.
"We'll create clarity around some of the funky things they did defensively to disrupt us.
"We had an uncharacteristic first quarter in the semi-final where we had something like 10 turnovers. We'll make clear the solutions to those problems if we're presented with the same questions.
"In a non-cocky way, but confident way, it's up to Waverley to find a way to beat us.
"I'm confident we have the personnel and the system and understanding to get the job done.
"Teams at this level at this time of the year need to be happy and healthy and we're both of those things. We'll be a momentous challenge to them."
The winner of Saturday night's grand final goes on to represent NBL1 South in the NBL1 National Finals in Perth the following weekend.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.