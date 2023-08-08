Walk around the Kyneton Football Netball Club this week and you won't hear anyone speak of the "f" word.
The Tigers are equal on points with fifth-placed South Bendigo with three rounds remaining in the BFNL season, but they refuse to talk finals.
Kyneton interim coach Darren Chambers said September action was not on Kyneton's radar.
"We're just trying to finish our season on a high and enjoy our last three weeks,'' Chambers said.
"We haven't discussed finals at all and we probably won't."
The Tigers' final hopes come down to this week's home game against third-placed Eaglehawk.
An upset win would keep the club right in the mix, while a loss would slam the door shut.
The Tigers have already proven they can beat the Hawks.
Star midfielder/forward Cam Manuel kicked a goal after the siren to win the round seven clash at Canterbury Park.
Manuel missed last Saturday's 17-point win over Castlemaine after he and his partner welcomed a baby boy into the world through the week.
Chambers said Manuel would play against the Borough.
"Cam was touch and go against Gisborne the week before,'' Chambers said.
"He played and then everything happened on Sunday night, Monday and Tuesday.
"He had the week off and we missed him a lot (against Castlemaine).
"He'll be right to play against Eaglehawk."
The victory over Castlemaine was highlighted by a strong performance from classy young midfielder Ben Cameron.
While Cameron didn't have as many possessions as some of his team-mates and opposition players, what he did with ball in hand was a major factor in the Tigers' victory.
"Ben is a special player,'' Chambers said.
"For a kid he's so powerful and strong and he doesn't waste a possession.
"He was probably the difference between the two sides (on Saturday).
"We've got our fingers crossed that he doesn't get picked by Coburg this week, but after that performance I'd say he will get called-up."
The output of big men James Orr, Jake Summers and Jayden Eales has been important for the Tigers.
"Between Orr, Summers and Eales they're pretty good targets to have,'' Chambers said.
"They're all 195cm and above and big boys. We just need to learn to use them properly and at the right times."
Chambers has a perfect 3-0 record as interim coach since taking over the reins from Paul Chapman.
Despite the encouraging results, the Kyneton great has no plans to put his hand up to continue in the role in 2024.
"I can't say I absolutely love it, but it's something that I haven't done before and it does tick a box for me,'' Chambers said.
"Having three wins from three games certainly helps. Maybe get back to me after we've had a loss.
"The club is in talks with a few different (coaching) candidates for next year and I'm happy to put my hand up to help the new coach in any way I can."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.