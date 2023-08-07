Homicide Squad detectives have charged a man with one count of murder and one count of criminal damage by fire following a fatal house fire in Goldie which killed a woman on August 5.
Emergency services were called to Mt William Road following reports of the fire about 10.30pm.
The fire was extinguished and a deceased woman was located in the property.
A 60-year-old Goldie man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
