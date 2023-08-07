Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Murder charge after fire kills woman in Goldie near Lancefield

Updated August 8 2023 - 7:38am, first published 7:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man has been charged with murder for a fatal fire south east of Bendigo. Picture by Vic Emergency
A man has been charged with murder for a fatal fire south east of Bendigo. Picture by Vic Emergency

Homicide Squad detectives have charged a man with one count of murder and one count of criminal damage by fire following a fatal house fire in Goldie which killed a woman on August 5.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.