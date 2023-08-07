Bendigo Advertiser
Murder charge after fire kills Maree Vermont in Goldie near Lancefield

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated August 9 2023 - 8:29am, first published August 8 2023 - 7:19am
A man has been charged with murder for a fatal fire south east of Bendigo. Picture by Vic Emergency
UPDATE: Timothy Loosemore has been named as the man accused of murdering a woman after a Goldie house fire at the weekend.

