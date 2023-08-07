Bendigo Advertiser
Australia's Young Breeders School dairy team announced

Updated August 8 2023 - 7:34am, first published 6:30am
The team selected to represent Australia at the Young Breeders School in Belgium: Angus Fraser, Kyella McKenna, Rebekah Love, leader Kelly Bleijendaal, Jess Eagles and Kieran Coburn. Picture supplied
Five young people have been selected to represent Australia on the world dairy youth competition stage.

