Bendigo City teenagers hang tough against NPL1 under-18 power

By Adam Bourke
August 7 2023 - 3:30pm
Bendigo City FC under-18 coach Greg Thomas lauded his side for its resilience after it went down 3-1 to Bulleen at the weekend.

