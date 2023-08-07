Bendigo City FC under-18 coach Greg Thomas lauded his side for its resilience after it went down 3-1 to Bulleen at the weekend.
Severely undermanned because of injuries, Bendigo City tested one of the most powerful clubs in elite NPL1 under-18 competition.
"We were so undermanned, we barely had 11 fit players,'' Thomas said.
"To only go down 3-1 to one of the best teams in the competition was credit to the boys.
"It was a really good performance, they gave their all. They worked really hard and did the club proud.
"We conceded three early goals, but it's hard when we have so many defenders out and we have a number of boys playing out of position.
"In the last 60 minutes of the game we kept them scoreless and we caused them some trouble.
"We had a few chances of our own that we just couldn't quite capitalise on."
Bendigo's goal came from the boot of Julian Hess after an assist from striker Hamish Walker.
"It was a really nice finish from Julian,'' Thomas said.
"He had a really solid game for us."
Thomas also praised the performance of one of his key defenders.
"Seth Repper played in an unnatural position at centre-back and I thought he produced one of his best games of the season,'' Thomas said.
"Every player worked hard and they deserved to get something out of the game.
"It's tough in this division coming up against the best teams in the state. Bulleen is the best team outside of the A-League clubs and they're probably one of the biggest junior clubs in Victoria."
Bendigo City under-18s are back on home soil next Saturday when they host Bentleigh Greens from 1pm at Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve.
Bentleigh is sixth on the ladder heading into round 17.
Meanwhile, the Bendigo City under-14s went down to 3-1 to the Eltham Redbacks on Sunday.
Jack Joynson-Baker scored for Bendigo City to take his eason tally to 12.
The under-16s suffered a 3-0 loss to fifth-placed Altona Magic.
