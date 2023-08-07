Bendigo's Dyson Daniels is one step closer to making his World Cup basketball debut.
The 20-year-old made the first cut to the Boomers' squad ahead of a three-match World Cup warm-up series against Venezuela, Brazil and South Sudan in Melbourne next week.
Maryborough's Matthew Dellavedova is also in the squad of 15.
Boomers' coach Brian Goorjian culled his squad from 18 to 15 after the first week of a training camp in Cairns.
The three players not travelling to Melbourne are Sam Froling, Thon Maker and Keanu Pinder.
Goorjian reiterated that this is the hardest selection in his time as Boomers head coach.
"This is an elite squad with so much talent, there is no easy way to make cuts, but the reality is that we only get to take 12 into Okinawa,'' he said.
"Would I take all of these players if I could? Absolutely, but that's the hardest part of sport, you have to make the cuts, we have to keep moving forward.
"I have the utmost respect for Sam, Thon and Keanu and their contribution here in Cairns, their work rate has been exceptional.
"On and off court they have demonstrated the highest level of professionalism. They are the best in the field for a reason and of course I'm disappointed that they can't come through with us, but they all respect the process and came into the camp understanding what we are all here to achieve."
The squad of 12 for the World Cup will be announced at the completion of the series in Melbourne.
The World Cup will be held in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia from August 25 to September 10.
