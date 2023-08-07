Bendigo Thunder's finals destiny is in its own hands after they recorded an 8.10 (58) to 0.1 (1) victory over North Bendigo on Saturday night.
With Golden Square losing to Castlemaine 24 hours earlier, the Thunder knew a win would ensure they'd jump Square into fourth ahead of the final round.
With a significantly better percentage of 150.12 to 67.98, the Thunder are in the box seat to claim the last finals place and set up a likely elimination final with Eaglehawk.
"I thought we played well, and it was pretty important to have a good win heading into the final round," Thunder skipper Shae-Lee Murphy-Burke said.
It took until the last quarter for the Thunder to blow the margin out, with the Bulldogs showing their improvement throughout the opening three terms.
Murphy-Burke praised her opponents, who are 2-9 but have improved significantly in the back half of 2023.
"It was a contested game for the first half, which showed they'd definitely gotten better since we played them earlier in the year.
"The last quarter, we got a few goals out the back, which made it a more convincing win."
The usual suspects, Acacia Edwards and Jessica Kennedy were again among the best for the Thunder, but Murphy-Burke highlighted the performance of relative football newcomer Ruby Kelly.
"She's shown a massive improvement in her second year and was outstanding on the weekend," Murphy-Burke said.
"Her courage and attack on the footy is fantastic, and she's come a long way.
"Acacia (Edwards) has been class all season and was again a star on Saturday.
"Coming out of the midfield and hitting up the forwards the way she does, we couldn't ask for anything better."
Louise Bibby returned to the side for her first game since round eight and was voted amongst the best.
Murphy-Burke expects her to play in this weekend's crucial clash but is unsure beyond that.
If the Thunder are to set up a date with the Hawks in week one of finals, they will first need to beat the Hawks this Sunday.
With Square playing North Bendigo, a win is the only result that will suffice for the Thunder, but they'll need to overturn an 82-point loss against the Hawks from round seven.
Murphy-Burke is confident they can do so with a much better side in this time round.
"We had half our team in that night, including myself and Bibby being out.
"Jessica Kennedy was the only experienced player, so we're confident we can turn it around.
"If we play like we did on Sunday and maintain possession, I believe we are much cleaner with the footy than Eaglehawk, which will go a long way to winning."
Elsewhere in the CVFLW, Castlemaine concluded their regular season undefeated with a 12-0 record after beating Square by 87 points, and Woorinen is all but confirmed to finish second thanks to their critical 18-point win at Eaglehawk.
