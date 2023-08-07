Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL

Focus turns to youth for Kangaroo Flat's final stretch of 2023

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated August 7 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kangaroo Flat interim coach Jeremy Hayes has said the club will look to get some game time into under 18s kid in the final three rounds of 2023. Picture by Darren Howe
Kangaroo Flat interim coach Jeremy Hayes has said the club will look to get some game time into under 18s kid in the final three rounds of 2023. Picture by Darren Howe

Is there a clearer example of the ups and downs a single season of local footy can have than that of Kangaroo Flat in 2023?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.