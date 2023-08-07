Focus turns to youth for Kangaroo Flat's final stretch of 2023

Is there a clearer example of the ups and downs a single season of local footy can have than that of Kangaroo Flat in 2023?
From moments of elation, such as their upset win over Eaglehawk in round six, to the sacking of coach Nathan Johns the Roos faithful have experienced both ends of the spectrum in 2023.
But with finals hopes extinguished long ago, the focus at Dower Park for the last month of footy has turned to the kids.
Saturday's 22, which lost 12.13 (85) to 4.7 (31) against Eaglehawk, was the youngest side the club has fielded this season.
With little to play for other than pride and development, interim coach Jeremy Hayes said that while the remaining three weeks of footy, which includes matches with Strathfieldsaye and Golden Square, might be a struggle, the experience will be invaluable for the Roos glut of kids.
"It was a battle for the boys on Saturday coming up against a quality opponent like Eaglehawk," Hayes said.
"But it was the youngest side we've fielded all year which is something we'll continue to do because we want to get some game time into the under-18s and let them experience some learning curves."
With Luke Foreman, Liam O'Keefe (groin) and Daniel Dempster (hamstring) all being ruled out throughout last week, it gave the likes of Xavier Dingfelder-Hope, who hadn't played since round ten, the oppurtunity to rejoin the senior side.
He was surrounded by fellow youngsters, including third gamer Aaron Melis and second gamer Aaron Nevins who provided the highlight of the Roos afternoon when he slotted his first goal in senior footy in the second term.
Hayes said the club will be looking to debut more under-18s talent across the next three weeks.
As with most inexperienced outfits, the effort is there, but the four-quarter performance is lacking.
The Roos were stung by a duo of losses in concentration at Canterbury Park with a six-goal to one first term and four goals in ten minute period in the third, blasting the final margin out to 54 points in an otherwise tight affair.
Hayes said while they are working on the area, these bursts are to be expected of his young outfit.
"With a young side, that lack of experience allows the opposition to get away in spurts," he said.
"It's a learning curve on the run that you need to play four quarters of footy against the best sides, and that includes not letting your man get into space which is what happened during those periods on Saturday.
"But we keep drilling those messages into them at every break, and to their credit, they did well in the last quarter to fight it out and stop the run-on."
Flat welcomes fourth-placed Strathfieldsaye to Dower Park this Saturday.
The Roos under-18s side currently sits in sixth place with a 7-8 record.
