Local government must play a key role in agriculture to help the sector navigate the likes of a disease outbreak, educating farmers how to become more sustainable and highlighting career pathways for young people.
That's according to City of Greater Bendigo agribusiness officer Sally Beer, who has lived and breathed agriculture from a young age, and said Victorian councils had a social responsibility to invest in agriculture.
Her experience growing up on a property in the Riverina at Deniliquin, NSW, has informed her understanding about how local councils and shires can help farmers and agribusinesses in need, and said municipalities should create positions with people in decision-making roles who had strong primary-production knowledge.
"With my background in agriculture and living in that community, I'm able to make sure that rural voice is included in any consultation that we do," she said.
"These roles are important in local government because when you're putting together strategies that affect a certain group of people, you want to engage with as many people as possible."
One area of focus of Ms Beer's role is on-farm sustainability, and working together with other nearby councils, including Macedon Ranges and Hepburn, to educate farmers about regenerative grazing principles.
The Healthy Landscapes program aims to empower landowners and managers about decisions they make which could influence productivity and environmental outcomes.
"As part of the course we talk about biodiversity, animal health, soil health and maintaining and restoring your waterways," Ms Beer said.
She said another focus of her role was to promote career pathways in agriculture, through the Goldfields Local Learning and Employment Network's Passions & Pathways program.
"For me, I talk about agriculture and all the different ways to get into agriculture," she said.
"Kids start to decide what they can and cannot be early in primary school, so what we want to do is to showcase there is a really broad range of jobs in agriculture and that it's a really fun and diverse industry.
"Particularly in Bendigo, which is a city, where many primary-aged kids might not have been on a farm before, so we want to highlight that agriculture has opportunities for everyone."
She said her career in agriculture was determined from a young age, before she went on to complete a Bachelor of Agribusiness/Agricultural Business Operations at the University of New England in 2016.
"I grew up with animals and that was one of the reasons I got into agriculture, because I wanted something I could do outside while working with animals and people," she said.
She lives at Leichardt where she runs a small Dorper operation with her partner.
"The dream is to run our own farm, but then through my day job being able to support the rural community in Bendigo to thrive," she said.
"I live and work on a farm, so when changes come through from the council that we're wanting to roll out across the region, I'm able to bring up perspectives that might not have been considered."
Under the agribusiness officer role, Ms Beer facilitates the council's Farm and Agribusiness Advisory Committee which is chaired by City of Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf.
She said the committee brought together key players from the region's farming and agribusiness sector, including consultants and financial advisors, to inform the community on issues important to the industry.
"It really provides us with an opportunity to share resources and to prevent the duplication of effort," she said.
"There's nothing worse than if you put time into creating a resource, a workshop for example, and two weeks later another workshop is held on a similar topic by another organisation because wasn't communicated."
After last year's devastating floods, farmers across the region faced challenges around a lack of pasture nutrition, and as a result of a wet year, Barber's pole worm became a significant challenge for graziers.
The potentially harmful roundworm parasite of sheep can cause a disease called haemonchosis which causes severe anaemia, lethargy, weakness, increased respiratory and heart rate.
Ms Beer said the council identified the rise of the disease and set to work to help farmers.
"As a result of that, we were able to run with the support of Agriculture Victoria, a workshop that taught people how to worm their sheep and reduce resistance when worming," she said.
Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
