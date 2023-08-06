Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL

Kyneton Tigers hold off plucky Pies in BFNL round 15

By Adam Bourke
Updated August 6 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 2:30pm
Kyneton midfielder Jordan Iudica tries to break a tackle in Saturday's win over Castlemaine. Picture by Adam Bourke
Kyneton kept its BFNL finals hopes alive after seeing off a determined Castlemaine at the Camp Reserve.

