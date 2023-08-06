Kyneton kept its BFNL finals hopes alive after seeing off a determined Castlemaine at the Camp Reserve.
The unconvincing 11.12 (78) to 9.7 (61) victory lifted the Tigers to equal points with fifth-placed South Bendigo, but the Bloods hold a 42 per cent advantage.
"We didn't play the way we wanted to play or the way we should have, but we got the four points and that was the main thing,'' Kyneton interim coach Darren Chambers said.
"We were pretty flat all day. We had a lot of sore boys from the weekend before against Gisborne. No excuses though, credit to Castlemaine for the way they brought the contest all day."
Buoyed by Friday night's announcement of Michael Hartley as the club's new coach in 2024, Castlemaine came out of the blocks firing.
The Pies had the better of the opening quarter and should have gone into the first break with a greater lead than seven points.
Bailey Henderson continued his great form and every time he touched the ball something positive came of it for the Pies.
Riley Pedretti and Brad Keogh were lively inside 50, but the Pies didn't do enough damage on the scoreboard.
Their 3.5 scoreline could have easily been 5.3.
The Tigers, who were without star player Cameron Manuel after the birth of his son through the week, awoke from their slumber in the second quarter.
Sparked by impressive young midfielder Ben Cameron and Jordan Iudica, the Tigers had the better of general play and they dominated the territory game.
The Magpies struggled to get the ball forward and could only manage 0.1 for the quarter.
The Pies' defence did hold up strongly and restricted the Tigers to 2.4, but the visitors took an eight-point advantage into the main break.
The Tigers threatened a couple of times in the third quarter to break the game open.
Castlemaine stayed in touch on the back of fine goals from John Watson and Henderson.
Half-back Watson floated forward and, much to the delight of the Pie faithful, snapped truly after a stoppage.
In the dying minutes of the term, Henderson roved a brilliant boundary throw-in hit-out from Brodie Browne-Kerr and snapped around the corner for his second goal of the game.
The first goal of the final quarter was always going to be crucial and it was the Tigers who made the decisive move.
Ethan Foreman, who was dangerous all day, kicked truly from a set shot deep in the social rooms pocket to extend the lead to 15 points and two minutes later Hamish Yunghanns found Jordan Iudica in space and he nailed a set shot from 40m out.
When lively small forward Thomas Quinn kicked his second goal for the day midway through the final quarter, the Tigers had opened up a game-high 28-point lead.
The Magpies didn't throw in the towel.
Three unanswered goals reduced Kyneton's lead to 11 points at the 27-minute mark.
Kyneton's experienced players took some time off the clock and the siren sounded as Kyneton big man Jake Summers lined up for goal from close to the same spot Foreman had kicked from early in the quarter.
Summers goalled after the siren to give the Tigers a 17-point win.
"Yes, it's disappointing we didn't get the win, but the effort was there and the boys should be proud of the way they played,'' Castlemaine coach Brendan Shepherd said.
"Kyneton is fighting for a spot in the five and we took the game up to them."
