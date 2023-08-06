For the second week in a row, Eaglehawk has landed a knockout blow in the first round.
The Hawks steamrolled Kangaroo Flat in the opening stanza with a six-goal to one quarter before taking the foot off the gas to record a 12.13 (85) to 4.7 (31) win.
It comes after the Hawks played one of the better quarters of footy by any side in the BFNL this season last week against Strathfieldsaye registering eight goals to one in the first term.
"There's been a few occasions we've been able to jump sides this season, which is a positive sign and is certainly an aspect of our game that's holding up well," Hawks coach Travis Matheson said.
In a moment of brief hope, Roos forward Nicholas Keogh kicked the first major of the day before the precession began, with Noah Wheeler slotting one from deep in the clubroom's pocket.
The Roos could not stop the Hawks transition, which resulted in a glut of inside 50 marks and unlike at other stages in 2023, the Hawks didn't look like missing kicking 6.1 (37) for the quarter.
The storyline from a tight second term is how many games Hawks tall forward Darcy Richards will miss after being involved in an incident with Mitchell Trewhella.
Richards received a yellow card and has reportedly been offered a three-match ban but is expected to challenge.
At quarter time, it looked like a 20-goal loss was on the cards, but to the Roos credit, they flung a couple of numbers behind the footy and slowed the game to a cakewalk.
"That had a big scoreboard impact," Matheson said.
"When the game was open early on, we could score quite easily, but as it wore on, and they got a few numbers back, it became congested."
What Matheson would be pleased with was the Hawks ability to shift gears in their ball movement.
Being a man down for most of the second quarter played a part, but the Hawks showed they were content to control possession and chip the ball around before capitalising in spurts as they did in a ten-minute burst in the third term that registered four goals and killed the contest.
"We had those 20 minutes being the man down, so we were forced to go a bit slower, but it was a positive to practice in-game a few different ways to go about it," Matheson said.
"As I told the boys afterwards, we kept them to four goals, and we'll take that any day of the week."
Noah Wheeler was best on ground on his birthday and got a nice present nailing two goals.
Charlie Langford backed up last week's impressive performance, being voted in his sides best again, while ruckman Connor Dalgleish spent the game's entirety in the ruck.
It is a good sign for Dalgleish ahead of a finals series where he will likely face the likes of Macgregor Cameron, Hamish Hosking and Matthew Compston.
"Connor is showing some ticker and building his confidence which we'll hopefully see the benefit of come finals," Matheson said.
Dylan Hanley wasn't risked with a back niggle, but it isn't expected to be anything long-term.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.