Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL

First quarter specialists Eaglehawk get job done early again

NS
By Nathan Spicer
August 6 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eaglehawk forward Darcy Richards received a yellow card during a second quarter incident against Kangaroo Flat on Saturday.
Eaglehawk forward Darcy Richards received a yellow card during a second quarter incident against Kangaroo Flat on Saturday.

For the second week in a row, Eaglehawk has landed a knockout blow in the first round.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.