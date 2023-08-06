The Bendigo Pioneers were handed a reality check by the Gippsland Power in Saturday's Coates Talent League clash in Melbourne.
The Power thumped an understrength Pioneers, 16.12 (108) to 6.6 (42).
Coach Danny O'Bree refused to use absentees as an excuse for the lopsided scoreline.
"We learned a lot about where we're at. They showed us how you play at Talent League level,'' O'Bree said.
"I was happy that we got to take on Gippsland at full strength and our younger players got a taste of the reality of Talent League football.
"As a program and region we need to get to work to understand what is required."
The Pioneers trailed by 21 points at the main break, but the Power added four goals to none in the third quarter to put the result beyond doubt.
"I felt as though we were never really in the game regardless of the scoreboard. They were just so dominant,'' O'Bree said.
"Their speed was impressive and their pressure was immense. They took everything away from us.
"Their ball movement was electric and they showed us where you have to be to take the next step."
Malik Gordon was good in defence before he left the ground with an injury, key forward Hugh Byrne was forced to spend time in the ruck and he competed well and Oskar Smartt and Oliver Poole battled hard in the midfield and across half-forward.
O'Bree was elated with the performance of 16-year-old first-gamer Patrick Blake.
"He was really impressive,'' O'Bree said of Blake.
"He had a real crack and was physical playing on-ball and forward.
"We were very happy with the way he went about it against a dominant side."
Pioneers' captain Harley Reid missed the match because of VFL commitments with Essendon.
Reid was one of the Bombers' best players, collecting 23 possessions against Southport on the Gold Coast.
The highlight of his performance was a spectacular mark on the wing.
"The one thing we lacked on Saturday was competitive spirit and Harley had that in spades for Essendon on Saturday,'' O'Bree said.
"He competed hard, he tackled hard and played a really combative game.
"We're looking forward to having him back with us. He shows that (competitive spirit) in his leadership and everyone will walk taller with him back on the ground."
Reid will be back in Pioneers' colours for the club's next match on August 20 against the GWV Rebels at the QEO.
The ninth-placed Pioneers play the Rebels (fourth) and the Geelong Falcons (seventh) in their final two home and away matches.
No matter where the Pioneers finish on the ladder, they'll play in the wildcard round in the opening week of the finals series.
