Pearse wins second medal at Para Swimming World Championships

BAMAWM Extension's Col Pearse has won a second medal at the Para Swimming World Championships in Manchester.
The 20-year-old claimed bronze in the final of the weekend's men's 100m butterfly S10 event in Manchester.
Pearse, who swam a time of 57.18, was one of three Australians to swim in the final and came in third behind Italy's Stefano Raimondi (54.71) and Ukraine's Ihor Nimchenko (55.92).
Alex Saffy (5th) and William Martin (6th) were the other Australians to swim in the final.
Pearse is the defending Commonwealth Games champion in the men's 100m butterfly S10 following his win in Birmingham last year.
Pearse's bronze medal followed the silver he claimed earlier in the championships in the men's 200m individual medley in a race that was also won by Raimondi.
Pearse is also contesting the men's 100m backstroke S10 at the championships.
Pearse, whose home swimming club is now Nunawading, had his right foot amputated from below the ankle when he was two following an accident with a lawnmower.
This is the 11th edition of the Para Swimming World Championships, with Australia being represented by a squad of 26.
