SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's football results across the region
SANDHURST'S forwards and midfielders had a day out at Princes Park on Saturday registering 48 scoring shots to Maryborough's seven.
But the scoreboard end was their favourite as they banged home 22 of their 28 majors at that end while nailing just six at the rotunda goalmouth.
Lachie Wright with six goals, Sam Conforti on five and tall marking target Matt Thornton (four) were the main contributors to the Dragons' imposing total.
Twelve goals straight in the first quarter for the Hurst set the pattern for the afternoon, with Maryborough's best term the second when it added 2.1.
The Dragons' earlier accuracy had deserted them by the final 33-minute quarter as they booted 4.9 in the run home to a 28.20 (188) to 4.3 (27) victory.
Assistant playing coach Bryce Curnow started the game at centre half-back, but was in the attacking 50 after the long break.
The Dragons had four goals on the board, three of them from Wright whose first was nailed 45 seconds into play, before Bailey Jacobs' straight kick registered the Magpies first.
It came 10-and-a-half minutes into the match.
Sandhurst's goalkicking party rolled on as Nick Stagg (3), Sam Conforti (2) and Thornton (3) peppered the scoreboard end goalmouth.
Conforti's second and Stagg's third goals followed marks, but whereas Stagg swung around to slam home his third Conforti favoured a calm set shot.
Maryborough forwards Kian Constable and John Leathan interrupted Sandhurst's goal-kicking party with two majors for the home side in the second term as the Dragons' earlier spot-on accuracy deserted them.
They added eight behinds in succession before Cobi Maxted took a mark at centre half-forward and finally ended the Dragons' string of minor scores.
But they were spot-on in the third term attacking the favoured scoreboard end, with a 10.1 tally in the 'premiership' quarter.
Conforti showed why he was named best afield as he banged home two majors with the first an accurate running shot and the second a set shot spot-on target from centre half-forward.
Hamish Hosking provided a ton of drive for the Dragons with Curnow marshalling the attack from his key position inside the forward 50.
Thornton threaded through a great goal from deep in the scoreboard pocket after two majors in quick succession from Curnow whose overhead strength was never negated by the Maryborough defenders.
The home side didn't add to their score in the third term with the Dragon defenders outmarking their opponents as they started relentless attacking moves from the half-back line.
Finally the home side's scoring drought was snapped by Brad Wootton who nailed Maryborough's fourth goal.
But that only re-ignited Sandhurst's urgency with Curnow screwing home his third major after marking in a forward pocket, while Conforti took his personal tally to five as the final quarter dragged past the 30-minute mark.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.