NCFL: Blues sneak home over Maroons in finals preview

If Donald and Nullawil's round 16 meeting on Saturday is a preview of this year's elimination final, then we're in for a thriller.
For the second time this 2023 NCFL season, the Blues snuck home by a couple of kicks against the Maroons in a low-scoring affair.
The 10.8 (68) to 8.9 (57) victory kept alive the Blues' faint hopes of finishing second while destroying the Maroons, meaning we'll likely see the pairing come week one of the postseason.
After an open first half, the game descended into a scrap, with only three goals being registered in the second half.
With the ball stuck on the far wing for ten minutes in the third stanza, it took some Dyson Bell-Warren brilliance to burst the game open.
Bell-Warren broke a line through the stoppage and sprinted towards goal, with key forward Sam Dunstan able to profit, getting out the back in what proved to be a crucial moment.
Blues coach Rohan Brown said the importance of Bell-Warren's natural pace was highlighted in such a tight game.
"Dyson (Bell-Warren) has had a ripping five weeks," he said.
"He takes the game on and gets caught a few times, but that's what we love about him.
"When you've got someone like that who can break a line, especially when it's congested is priceless."
Up by one straight kick at three-quarter time, the Blues nailed the only major in the final term to confirm the victory.
Brown said there was no emphasis from his side at half-time to make the game a scrap but believed it was instead the quality of the two sides that ensured neither side could break away.
"It was a tough physical game against a high-quality opponent who I believe can win the grand final, but we gritted our teeth and got the job done," he said.
"We wanted them to kick down the line, but there was no focus on tightening the game up, so I can't really explain why it did, but Chris Lynch told me afterwards that everyone was spent by three-quarter time.
"They had most of the play in the last quarter, but our defence held up well, and then there were times we moved the ball strongly, so it didn't feel like a scrap, but from a supporters' point of view, I suppose it would have looked that way."
Youngster Noah Berry recovered from a dispiriting start on Maroons skipper Jordan Humphreys who kicked three early majors.
Brown said Hayden Geddes and Ryan Bath also stood tall in an even performance across the board from his charges.
"Noah (Berry) played on Humphreys as a deep defender, which is a foreign role for him, and conceded three early but had the better of him after that, which forced Jordan to return to half back," he said.
"Hayden (Geddes) keeps getting better every week, and I thought that was the best game I've seen Ryan Bath play on the wing.
It wasn't all good news for the Blues, with Rory O'Shannessy suffering a season-ending knee injury in a marking contest while much-loved Rian McGough continues to be luckless after sustaining a high-grade hamstring injury.
Elsewhere in the NCFL Sea Lake-Nandaly ended Wycheproof-Narraport's finals hopes with a crushing 152-point win, Wedderburn smashed St Arnaud to the tune of 161 points, and Birchip-Watchem easily accounted for Boort by 95 points.
