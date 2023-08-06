KYNETON trainer Neil Dyer will take a two-pronged attack into this Monday's $200,000 Darwin Cup (2050m).
Dyer, who is chasing his fourth Darwin Cup win and has enjoyed unbridled success in the Top End over the last dozen or so winters, will saddle up Kaonic and stable newcomer Mohican Heights in the feature race.
With several strong chances among the nominations for the 10-race card, he is hoping a cup win can cap a big day for the stable.
The nine-year-old Kaonic (a $13 chance in early cup betting) is backing up in the cup, after running second behind Playoffs in last year's race as a $41 chance, and a sound fourth in 2021.
While Mohican Heights ($10), who started his racing life in the UK before relocating to Australia, was bought by Dyer with the Darwin Cup in mind.
Formerly trained by Chris Waller, the seven-year-old gelding has had only one start for Dyer for an eighth over 1600m at Darwin on July 15.
It was the dual English Group 1 starter's first run since March, when he finished fifth in a 2000m race at Doomben.
Dyer has enjoyed a good run in Darwin this time around with five wins and five placings from his 31 starters, but it's the Darwin Cup that he has always referred to and designated as his 'grand final'.
"We've had a good time so far, but the big one is coming up Monday," he said.
"We're pretty happy with Kaonic - he's looking for the 2000m.
"The barrier draw wasn't kind to us. We're coming out of 11 with Kaonic and 13 with Mohican Heights, but Kaonic in particular is looking for the distance.
"His runs haven't been bad. His last couple he ran fifth, but was getting home and looking like a 2000m horse.
"His first run up here over 1300m, he ran second ... it's better than you'd ever expect from him over 1300m.
"Stan Tsaikos has only had two rides on him for a win in the Toyota Cup last year up here and a third, so I'm happy with where we are at.
"He ran fourth his first year in the cup (in 2021) and ran a very good second last year, so he's done his apprenticeship and has only got 54 kilos.
"I wouldn't swap him for anything else in the race."
The patience game has reaped rewards for Dyer twice before when it comes to the Darwin Cup.
His former stable star Hawks Bay finished second in the race in 2009 and '10 before winning in 2011 and making it back-to-back in 2012.
Royal Request won the 2017 cup at his fourth attempt.
He was unplaced in 2014, before finishing second in 2015 and fourth in 2016.
Dyer admitted sizing up the prospects of Mohican Heights was a tough exercise.
"It's a bit of a hard one. He's a very good horse and credentials-wise, he's probably the best horse I have ever brought up here," he said.
"Hawks Bay proved it in the end, but this horse has had a lot of good performances against horses like High Emocean and Vow And Declare. He ran second to High Emocean last September at Flemington, when Vow And Declare was third.
"He went to Queensland early this year and won an $80,000 race.
"He wasn't for sale, but we made the approach and we got him, so he's up here.
"He's a thin-boned, European horse and not that tall, but he's got a motor and he's got the will to do it."
Dyer said Mohican Heights' chances would hinge on how the gelding handled the Darwin track after finishing 10-lengths behind the winner at weight-for-age level in the Chief Minister's Cup (1600m) in his first attempt on the dirt in mid-July.
"His first run up here, he went around like a fish out of water and coming to the corners, he was running off the track a bit," he said.
"But we've made some big gear changes and trialled him with them on and he's handling the changes fantastically.
"But regardless of what he does up here the first year, I'm hoping we can still go back home and have fun with him in the races that he used to run in."
Two of Dyer's wins this Darwin campaign came last Wednesday via the former Michael Hickmott-trained sprinter Munster and the veteran Latest Bentley.
Now a 10-year-old, Latest Bentley - the son of Dyer's 2002 Kyneton Cup-winning mare Mrs Bently - won for the seventh time in 75 career starts.
He will back up on Monday over 1600m.
Arguably Dyer's best hope on cup day comes up in race seven with Hettinger.
The five-year-old gelding has won three of six starts in the Top End this winter and placed second in his last start last weekend.
I wouldn't swap him (Kaonic) for anything else in the race- Kyneton trainer Neil Dyer
