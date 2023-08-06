Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL

Golden Square extends winning streak to 11 with win over Gisborne

NS
By Nathan Spicer
August 6 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Golden Square midifelder Ricky Monti collected 27 disposals, eight clearances, four inside 50s and a goal in his sides 40 point win over Gisborne on Saturday.
Golden Square midifelder Ricky Monti collected 27 disposals, eight clearances, four inside 50s and a goal in his sides 40 point win over Gisborne on Saturday.

Golden Square made it 11 wins on the trot when it triumphed 14.12 (96) to 9.2 (56) against rivals Gisborne on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.