Golden Square made it 11 wins on the trot when it triumphed 14.12 (96) to 9.2 (56) against rivals Gisborne on Saturday.
Square is the form team of the BFNL currently and could be regarded as premiership favourites.
But they were made to work for their reward at Gardiner Reserve with an impressive final quarter blowing out the margin in an otherwise tight affair.
Leading by 19 points at the final change, Square kicked four goals to one in the fourth stanza to leave coach Chris Carter satisfied with the workmanlike performance.
"It was a super win because they really made us earn it," Carter said.
"We had a fair bit of confidence that our fitness would get us over the line but full credit to Gisborne they fought valiantly.
"We didn't play pretty footy and let ourselves down at times, so we're glad to have been able to grind out the win."
Carter was pleased with how his midfield limited the impact of Gisborne guns Bradley Bernacki and Flynn Lakey.
Youngster Zavier Murley got the unenviable job of manning up on Bernacki and kept him to 24 disposals, while Lakey only had 21 touches, his lowest tally in 2023.
"We rate those two and Braidon Blake very highly," Carter said.
"But I thought Compo (Matthew Compston) competed well all day with Blake, and Zavier (Murley) did a fantastic job on Bernacki.
"Ricky Monti and Ryan Hartley's four-quarter performances were also superb."
While low numbers for the standards of such quality players, Gisborne was by no means embarrassed at the coalface.
Square only won the contested possession count 127-123 and clearances 41-39.
What did make the difference was Square's pressure collecting 55-42 tackles throughout the day to ensure a territory domination of 54-39 inside 50s.
Carter said he was disappointed that territorial control didn't translate to a bigger lead throughout the second and third terms.
"Our ball movement inside 50 wasn't great in those quarters," Carter said.
"We had plenty of opportunities to have made our day slightly easier but couldn't take them."
After spending the previous two months in attack, Gisborne skipper Jack Reaper returned to his natural habitat of defence at half-time and took five intercept marks, including three in the third term.
With Reaper dominating the air, Carter placed Liam Barrett on the Gisborne big man to nullify his influence which he did, nailing four second-half majors.
"Liam (Barrett) isn't overly tall but is just a fierce competitor," Carter said.
"One-on-one in the air, he's as good as any, and when the ball hits the deck, he's always there scrapping it out."
Hamish Morcom was Square's only injury concern of the afternoon, tweaking his ankle.
The loss fades any lingering hopes the reigning premiers can make finals, now being two wins and percentage out of the top five.
