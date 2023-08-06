HDFNL: Bombers soar into top five; Cats on outside looking in

SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's football results across the region
LEITCHVILLE-Gunbower has soared into the Heathcote District league top five, while the reigning premier is now on the outside looking in.
The Bombers' surge continued on Saturday with a fifth-straight win as the team that was at one stage 0-4 earlier this season is now fifth with two rounds to play.
The Bombers displaced reigning premier Lockington-Bamawm United, which dropped out of the five after suffering its third loss in a row.
The HDFNL is now set up for the possibility that this year's finals series could instead feature last season's wooden spooners in the Bombers instead of the reigning premiers.
Leitchville-Gunbower continued what is now its best winning streak since its 2018 premiership season with a 25-point victory over Huntly, 16.7 (103) to 12.6 (78).
"To be honest, it was a bit ugly today," Bombers coach Shannon Keam said.
"We did enough to get the points, but were probably a bit flat today for periods of the game.
"The positive though is we found a way and full credit to Huntly; they took it right up to us."
James Brereton on a wing was the best for the Bombers, who were at their most damaging during the third quarter when they kicked seven goals to three.
"James was super clean, really good with the contested side of his game and consistent over the four quarters," Keam said.
Ruckman Jobee Warde continued his strong season, while key forward Chris Horman bagged five goals for the Bombers.
While beaten, it was a competitive showing from bottom side Huntly against one of the hottest teams in the competition.
"We fought the game out really well," Huntly co-coach Harry Whittle said.
"We played well in the first half, had a bit of a let-down in the third quarter and then finished strong in the last quarter kicking four goals to one and having a lot of the footy in our forward half."
Forward Lachy Wilson kicked six of the Hawks' 12 goals to take his season tally to 46, while captain Steve Kairn in the midfield was named best.
North Bendigo defeated White Hills by 21 points at Atkins Street in what was a likely precursor to the qualifying final later this month.
The Demons started solidly to lead by 21 points at quarter-time, but the Bulldogs kicked 11 goals to three over the remainder of the game to win 14.9 (93) to 10.12 (72) and climb back over the top of White Hills into second position.
North Bendigo coach Rob Bennett was pleased with the response from his side following the previous week's 31-point loss to Leitchville-Gunbower.
"Our decision-making and skills were a bit off early and allowed White Hills to score and we probably didn't use the footy well enough in the first quarter going forward," Bennett said.
"But we were able to rectify those areas after quarter-time and it was a good response from last week.
"We really stripped it back this week and just got back to getting the basics right."
Forwards Dylan Klemm and Cody Riddick each kicked three goals for the Bulldogs, whose best was ruckman Jeremy Lambden.
"Jeremy gave our on-ballers first-use. After quarter-time our on-ballers had confidence that they knew where the ball was going to go and if it didn't go there they knew they had to neutralise it," Bennett said.
Defenders Shane Harris and Matt Gray also played well and midfielder Nick Waterson featured in the Bulldogs' best for the seventh-consecutive game.
Brodie Thomson (ankle) is an injury concern out of the game for the Bulldogs.
Kaiden Antonowicz (three) and Cohen Kekich (two) were multiple goalkickers for the Demons, who after booting 7.3 in the opening term could manage just one goal in each of the next three quarters.
Experienced midfielder Ben Taylor was named best for the Demons to continue his solid patch of form.
Ladder-leader Heathcote won its first game at Lockington for 13 years after kicking away from the Cats in the final quarter to win 11.13 (79) to 7.10 (52).
The Saints hadn't won at Lockington since 2010 and had lost their previous 11 trips to the ground by an average of 82 points.
Saturday's result encapsulates just how far the Saints have come in their rebuild given it was only two years ago in their final game before the 2021 season was shut down due to COVID that Heathcote was held goal-less in a 157-point hiding at Lockington.
"There has been some tough trips to Lockington for our club over the years. I spoke during the week that it has been a long time since as a group we've looked forward to playing a game of footy at Lockington and having confidence," Saints coach Andrew Saladino said.
The game was up for grabs at three quarter-time with the Saints ahead by two points before the visitors finished with a burst of 4.4 to 0.3 in the final term to win their seventh game in a row.
Saints' star Braden Padmore (two goals) continues to loom as a top candidate for the Cheatley Medal with another strong game.
"He was incredible again today. We played him on-ball, up forward and in the ruck when we needed," Saladino said.
Corey Grindlay kicked three goals for the Saints, while down the other end Anthony McMahon slotted three for the Cats, whose best was Brock Kennedy.
The Cats have now been held to scores of just 52, 38 and 59 during their three losses in a row to the Saints, White Hills and Leitchville-Gunbower.
Mount Pleasant ended its three-game losing streak with a 104-point win at home over Elmore.
The Blues burst out of the blocks superbly kicking eight goals to one in the first quarter on the way to a 26.16 (172) to 11.2 (68) victory.
Blues co-coach Ben Weightman extended his lead at the top of the league goalkicking with a bag of seven taking him to 66, while six other Mount Pleasant players kicked multiples.
"I thought last week against Heathcote even though we lost (by four points) we got a bit of our mojo back and gave us some momentum to take in today," Blues co-coach Adam Baird said.
"It was pleasing to play our brand of footy today and come away with a good win."
The Blues - whose best was defender Will Wallace - had a lull during the second quarter when Elmore kicked five goals to three, but Mount Pleasant put the foot back down after half-time, slamming on 15 goals to five.
Assistant coach Nathan Kay showed his class for Elmore kicking five of the Bloods' 11 goals, while ruckman Daniel Russell was best for the visitors.
