MARONG coach Sue Borserio has warned the hard work is only starting for her players after cementing the double chance with a win over Bridgewater on Saturday.
The Panthers, led from the defensive end of the court by Tracey O'Donnell and Laurel Prowse, overcame a spirited and athletic Mean Machine to post a 66-52 victory at Malone Park.
Their 14-goal win snuffed out any chance of Pyramid Hill reclaiming a spot in the top three ahead of the start of finals on August 19.
The Bulldogs, minus key players Gabby Kennedy, Abbey Dingwall, Monique Doyle and Jess Holdstock, had their hands full on Saturday, prevailing by only three goals against Inglewood.
The Blues, led by defenders Brittney Bickford and Grace Christiansen, had their noses in front at every change of end, including by one goal at three quarter time, before the Bulldogs surged late to score a 36-33 victory.
Pyramid Hill will clash with Newbridge next weekend before fronting up against each other the following week in the elimination final.
Mitiamo and Marong will also clash next week, before repeating the dose in the first week of finals.
Borserio said securing the double chance had ticked off an important season goal for the Panthers.
"The whole club set our sights on playing finals at the start of the season and we will have our 17-and-under, C-res, C-grade, B-grade, A grade and all three footy teams in," she said.
"As a club we are very proud of all our teams, but this where the hard work starts.
"Anything can happen in finals."
Fortunate to have a full-complement of A-grade players against the Mean Machine, Borserio was keen to experiment a little bit with finals on the horizon.
"Our versatility again showed with players going from defence to goals, and we trialled some of our training skills out on court today and were happy with the way they unfolded," she said.
"The Bridgewater girls were very athletic and kept coming back at us continuously during the game."
A work in progress during the first half of the season, Borserio has been delighted with the progression of her team over the last two months in particular.
"The whole team has a very positive mindset going into finals," she said.
"I believed we would settle well the second half and have more understanding of each other and our roles within the team.
"Unlike most finals teams, we have six new players in A-grade, and it takes time but also trust in your coach and team mates to play with finesse.
"It helps as a coach when you have leaders on court with the experience of Bianca Garton and Danni O'Toole.
"They lift their team with their dynamite play and always have encouraging words out on court."
Mitiamo will take plenty of confidence into next week's clash following an 87-20 win over Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
Maiden Gully YCW cemented top spot and a break in the first week of finals with its 83-44 victory against Calivil United.
The Demons will be looking to end the season on a high note next weekend against Inglewood.
While not a victory, Blues co-coach Helen Ward said her players could take plenty of heart out of their performance against Pyramid Hill.
"We were winning up until the final couple of minutes, but just a few bad moments cost us," she said.
"The girls did play well. Pyramid were missing a couple of players, but still, we gave them a good run for their money.
"We have one game left against Calivil, so hopefully we can bring the same effort next week and get a bit of reward for the girls' hard work."
