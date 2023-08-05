Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Marong seals LVFNL double chance with tough victory against Bridgewater

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 6 2023 - 9:52am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MARONG coach Sue Borserio has warned the hard work is only starting for her players after cementing the double chance with a win over Bridgewater on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.