The Bendigo Braves are through to the NBL1 South women's grand final after surviving an almighty scare in Saturday night's preliminary final.
The Braves needed some outstanding perimeter shooting from Amy Atwell down the stretch and a special Kelly Wilson moment in the dying seconds to fend off the Mt Gambier Pioneers 97-96 in an absorbing preliminary final.
Atwell dug the Braves out of a hole.
Unbeaten in 23 games going into Saturday night's the game, the Braves had their 13-point half-time lead swallowed up the Pioneers.
The visitors led by six points with three-and-a-half minutes to play and the Braves offence needed a spark.
Enter Atwell. Despite being the Braves leading scorer on the night, the Opals squad member had not taken a shot in the previous three minutes as the Pioneers turned a six-point deficit into a six-point lead.
Atwell nailed a three-point bomb to cut the lead to three points, but the Pioneers responded through a Isabella Brancatisano jump shot.
Kelly Wilson connected on two free throws and Atwell made a key defensive play which led to a Meg McKay tip-in to cut the deficit to one point.
A Haliegh Reinoehl three extended the Pioneers' lead to four with two minutes remaining.
Atwell stepped up with back-to-back threes, including an off-balace shot from the corner to give Bendigo the lead with 90 seconds remaining.
A steal from McKay set up Cassidy McLean for a key bucket and the Braves led by four points with one minute remaining.
The Pioneers didn't panic. A three-point play from Sherrie Calleia kept them in the game and the Braves couldn't score on their next possession.
Pioneers' star Miela Goodchild, who sat on the bench for most of the final quarter because of foul trouble, drove to the basket and forced the Braves into a foul.
She made both her free throws and a stunned Braves crowd looked on as the Pioneers led by one point with 28 seconds remaining.
The Braves needed a hero to keep their championship hopes alive and fan favourite Wilson showed her class and experience.
The 39-year-old point guard penetrated off the dribble, worked her way to the foul line and calmly nailed a two-point jump shot from the free throw line to regain the lead for the Braves.
The Pioneers had one last chance to win the game, but Goodchild turned the ball over without getting a shot up and the Braves players and fans breathed a collective sigh of relief.
"I've been watching Kelly hit that mid-range pull-up shot for 15 years,'' an elated Braves coach Mark Alabakov said.
"That's her preference to pull up in the middle of the key and shoot the thing. I know what she does best and I try to put her in a position to do so.
"Amy is world-class. She's so calm and she doesn't feel pressure.
"She doesn't sweat the small stuff and she believes in the work she's put in."
Atwell led the Braves with 33 points on 12-24 shooting, four steals, three rebounds and two blocks.
McKay caused plenty of problems in the paint. She scored 20 points on 10-17 shooting and dragged down 20 boards.
Wilson scored 18 points to go with four rebounds and four assists, while Cassidy McLean had 16 points.
The Braves play Waverley Falcons in next Saturday's grand final at Knox afer the Falcons upset Geelong United in the other preliminary final.
The Braves and Falcons met in the first weekend of the finals two weeks ago where the Braves won 75-64.
The Braves won their regular season encounter by 46 points.
