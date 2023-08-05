Beaches: which side do you fall? Fresh or salty

The weather's been mighty frosty, so, obviously, it's the time to kick of a debate about beaches.
Seriously.
Journalists within ACM have drawn a line in the, ahem, sand.
Those on the coast are extolling the virtues of salt spray and white beaches. As Australian as Vegemite, they say.
The inlanders stand firm that a beach is a beach as long as it has sand + water. Salt is an added (but not essential) seasoning.
So, I'm throwing the floor to those in the Bendigo region? Where do you stand on the great debate?
For my part, coastal beaches are something to walk on, in winter with the wind screaming through my hair and sand being whipped up into my eyes. It's freezing, it's marvellous.
Afterwards you've earned fish and chips.
I'm not one for actually swimming off them. In any season.
Bah humbug to the great exodus that decamps to the seaside at Christmas. Too hot, too crowded - too much chance of getting burnt to a crisp. And don't get me started on the hot-foot issues, or the lack of natural shade.
Give me a beach on a mountain stream shaded by trees with icy water trickling down from high peaks on a hot summer day. Or any day, really.
I grew up inland, and there are some mighty fine beaches to be found away from the coast.
Deniliquin, in southern New South Wales, has a ripper one or two on the Edward River (l learned to fish there).
The Murray is dotted with secluded sandy landing spots for a kayaker and the shallows of a space like Cairn Curran draw families and water sports lovers.
The streams of the High Country are sheer delights.
All inland.
So, what's your view? And your favourite beach? If you'd like to have a voice, keep an eye out on our website for a poll which will launch this week. Or drop us an email via addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au with your ode to whichever beach has your heart.
Not to be biased, but go lakes and rivers!
Juanita Greville, Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.