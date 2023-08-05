BFNL: Storm back on winner's list after withstanding Bloods surge

SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's football results across the region
STRATHFIELDSAYE buoyed by the timely return of forward Jack Exell staved off a late surge from South Bendigo to record a crucial victory in the BFNL on Saturday.
With the loser of the 4th vs 5th contest at Tannery Lane staring at the likelihood of only clinging onto their position in the top five by percentage from Kyneton come 5pm, it was the Storm that prevailed by 13 points.
Ignited by a dominant middle two quarters, the Storm - coming off rare back-to-back losses - won 16.8 (104) to 13.13 (91) and in doing so kept intact an unbeaten run against the Bloods that stretches back to 2012.
Recruit Exell made a welcome return to the Storm side for the first time since injuring his ankle in the opening round against Gisborne and he was superb first-up.
The athletic Exell - last year's Kyabram District league McNamara medallist - kicked four goals, moved well and showed his class with his field kicking, which included setting up Jed Brereton for what proved to be the sealing goal.
As well as Exell's four goals, captain Lachlan Sharp booted seven from 11 kicks, Brereton three and Caleb Ernst provided another target inside 50 as the Storm kicked a score above 100 for the first time this season against a fellow top-five side.
Included in Sharp's seven majors was the goal of the day from hard up against the boundary in the pocket at the Sheepwash Creek end during the third quarter.
Following a tight opening term that ended with the Bloods ahead by one point, 4.4 to 4.3, the Storm gained the ascendancy during the second and third quarters with what coach Darryl Wilson labelled the best footy his side has played for the year.
The Storm outscored the Bloods 10.5 to 4.4 across the middle two quarters.
"I thought it was as good a footy as we've played all year across those second and third quarters," Wilson said.
"We used the ball well during those couple of quarters, albeit our foot skills still weren't at 100 per cent, and put South under a lot of pressure and when they turned the ball over we were able to score.
"South certainly isn't a team to be taken lightly, so we're really happy to get the win today."
The match looked like it was going to fizzle out early in the last quarter when Sharp nailed a long-range set-shot for his seventh goal that pushed the Storm's lead out to a game-high 43 points.
However, the Bloods launched a late fightback as they produced their best football of the game in a 10-minute burst where they were able to launch from the back half, run in waves and spot-up targets inside 50.
The Bloods booted four unanswered goals through Will Keck, Brody Haddow, Steven Stroobants and Liam Shiell.
Those four goals brought the game back to life as the Bloods closed to within 16 points at the 17-minute mark and had all the momentum.
The Bloods had three more chances to further eat into the deficit, but missed them all before Brereton kicked the sealer when he marked a pass from Exell 20m out to slot his third.
After kicking the opening goal of the game inside the first 30 seconds Bloods' forward Brock Harvey - his side's best player - also booted the last on the final siren to finish with six goals after missing last week with a calf.
Storm midfielder Daniel Clohesy (30 disposals, 20 contested, 11 clearances) worked tirelessly for four quarters in the clinches and was well supported by Lachlan Gill (35 disposals), while Ben Lester in club game 150 also played a crucial role in locking onto Bloods' coach Nathan Horbury around the stoppages.
Horbury got off to a flyer in the first quarter with his work at the stoppages and ball-winning around the ground, but twice had to come off during the second term - the first after a collision with James Schishka when both were going for the ball before later limping off in what must have sent a shudder through the Bloods' camp given he has been hampered by a calf in recent weeks.
However, Horbury (29 disposals) returned in the second half and played the game out.
Bloods' on-baller Oscar White was the game's biggest possession-winner with 39 touches (29 kicks, 10 handballs) to go with nine marks.
South Bendigo ruckman Mac Cameron won the bulk of the hit-outs (51) across the game, but credit to the Storm's midfield of Clohesy, Gill, Riley Wilson and co was they won the clearances 41-27.
The Bloods were beaten despite having more scoring shots (26-24) and more inside 50s (48-44), with the Storm able to make better use of their attacking forays.
