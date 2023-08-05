Police have made no arrests and are continuing to investigate the identity of assailants who attacked a man at the Bendigo railway station in the early hours of Wednesday, August 2.
Officers were called to the station, on Railway Place, where they found the victim with upper body injuries at about 4.15am.
Investigators were told he had been assaulted by two males wearing black clothing who fled on foot.
The 49-year-old, from Echuca, was treated by paramedics for non-life-threatening injuries and taken to Bendigo hospital.
He was released the next day.
Police said the parties were not believed to have known each other.
They are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
