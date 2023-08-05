Bendigo Advertiser
Police seeking information on Bendigo station assailants

Updated August 5 2023 - 6:52pm, first published 2:34pm
Bendigo station. Picture supplied
Police have made no arrests and are continuing to investigate the identity of assailants who attacked a man at the Bendigo railway station in the early hours of Wednesday, August 2.

Local News

