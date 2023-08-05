SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's football results across the region

Golden Square 14.12 (96) def Gisborne 9.2 (56).
Sandhurst 28.20 (188) def Maryborough 4.3 (27).
Strathfieldsaye 16.8 (104) def South Bendigo 13.13 (91).
Kyneton 11.12 (78) def Castlemaine 9.7 (61).
Eaglehawk 12.13 (85) def Kangaroo Flat 4.7 (31).
Mount Pleasant 26.16 (172) def Elmore 11.2 (68).
North Bendigo 14.9 (93) def White Hills 10.12 (72).
Leitchville-Gunbower 16.7 (103) def Huntly 12.6 (78).
Heathcote 11.13 (79) def LBU 7.10 (52).
Pyramid Hill 14.14 (98) def Inglewood 11.7 (73).
Maiden Gully YCW 11.8 (74) def Calivil United 8.7 (55).
BL-Serpentine 18.13 (121) def Mitiamo 8.11 (59).
Marong 23.25 (163) def Bridgewater 2.5 (17).
Wedderburn 27.26 (188) def St Arnaud 4.3 (27).
Birchip-Watchem 19.20 (134) def Boort 6.3 (39).
Donald 10.8 (68) def Nullawil 8.9 (57).
Sea Lake Nandaly 24.25 (169) def Wycheproof-Narraport 2.5 (17).
Carisbrook 32.14 (206) def Royal Park 3.4 (22).
Trentham 11.9 (75) def Navarre 10.2 (62).
Talbot 16.5 (101) def Newstead 11.2 (68).
