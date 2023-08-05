Man known to frequent Bendigo area, wanted by police

Police are seeking public assistance to locate Dallas Rouxelle.
A warrant has been issued for the 26-year-old's arrest over damage and assault-related offences.
Police said Rouxelle was known to frequent the Ballarat, Moorabool and Melton, as well as Bendigo, areas.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Investigators released an image of the wanted man in the hope someone may have information on his whereabouts.
Anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.