Country Victorian and Tamil refugee Neil Para walking to Sydney

By Jenny Denton
Updated August 4 2023 - 8:33pm, first published 5:45pm
Neil Para in 2020 after his good neighbour award win. Picture by Adam Trafford
Neil Para in 2020 after his good neighbour award win. Picture by Adam Trafford

Neil Para was 14km out of Heathcote and four days into a 40-day walk to Sydney when he spoke to the Advertiser on Friday, August 4.

