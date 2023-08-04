Neil Para was 14km out of Heathcote and four days into a 40-day walk to Sydney when he spoke to the Advertiser on Friday, August 4.
"The feet are a little bit sore - [actually] a lot sore. Blisters!" he confided.
It was also wet but he was otherwise upbeat.
A Tamil refugee who has for the last decade called Ballarat home, Neil is walking 1000km to the Emerald City, where he hopes to present a petition to the Prime Minister.
"I hope to change some things, especially I'm thinking about the kids, a change for refugee children, and everyone else who missed out from the recent announcement by the immigration minister," he said.
A government's decision in February to allow refugees with certain visas to stay permanently in Australia was welcomed as "a victory of unity and compassion" by refugee advocates.
But the change didn't apply to thousands of others - including Neil, his wife and two of their daughters, who have been living in Australia without visas since 2014.
Although forced to live "on the generosity of the Ballarat community" because he is not allowed to work, Neil is a legendary local volunteer who established a community group to welcome others into his neighbourhood.
An SES team leader, who has won a Catherine King Award for his volunteer work with a local primary school and a Nextdoor Australia award for "neighbourly kindness", he is said to have contributed to any number of other community initiatives.
Previously a hairdresser in Sri Lanka, he now says he would like to join the police force.
His wife, Sugaa, has volunteered for years at a Ballarat aged care home and the visitor information centre, where the couple's eldest daughter also helps out.
For his latest project, though, Neil is enjoying the assistance of others.
"There's a wonderful network that's making it happen for him," said Sandy Watson from Rural Australians for Refugees, who was driving his support car on Friday.
"People from rural towns around Victoria are helping to feed and accommodate him, and we're getting lots of people coming up to show support and wanting to walk with him.
"He's also had Iranian families travel from Melbourne to meet him and bring him Persian cakes.
"And he's got cars tooting and waving and people being really hospitable."
Bendigo's Rural Australians for Refugees chapter were also behind the walk, spokesperson Christine Cummins said.
The group had been advocating for immigration changes for many years and welcomed Neil highlighting the impacts of Australia's "punitive policies".
The young father's petition is calling on the government to end uncertainty for all refugees by granting them permanent visas, access to healthcare and the freedom to work.
"The government's recent announcement has given permanence to 19,000 of us - but what about the rest?" the document asks.
"I'm one of the 12,000 others, whose nightmare hasn't ended. We are happy for our friends, but we are tired of living in limbo for more than a decade."
He also wants to see change in the situation for refugee children - like his youngest daughter, Nive - who have been granted citizenship but not with full rights.
Neil's epic journey has taken him and his family from Sri Lanka to Malaysia, to detention in Darwin then Dandenong, before reaching a new life in Ballarat.
Now, after 10 years, he is on the move again, this time with a message he hopes to deliver to the heart of decision making.
"It's an awesome feeling. I like that every time people are waiting for us, celebrating very loudly and with welcome messages," he says of the journey so far.
On what he expects when he finally arrives at the PM's office in Marrickville, he says simply, "I'm hoping to meet him!"
