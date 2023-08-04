The campaign to stop powerlines running through rural Victoria is ramping up with a petition and a tractor rally aimed to put more pressure on the state government.
A convoy of tractors, other agricultural vehicles, horses, and fire trucks will descend on state parliament in Melbourne on Tuesday, August 15 to stop the VNI West and Western Renewables Link (effectively VNI West Stage 1).
The project aims to install powerlines from NSW to Victoria to transmit electricity and support the transition to renewable energy.
However, farmers are against the powerlines running through and near their land arguing it could ruin their agricultural-based livelihood.
The "Stop the Towers" rally will depart from Cathedral Place at 12.45pm and form a procession along Spring Street and around Parliament House. Hundreds of impacted Victorian community members will be rallying on the steps in support.
"Stop the Towers" spokesperson Glenden Watts, 'the naked farmer' from Yeungroon, said he and everyone else in the western and north-western regions only learnt earlier this year that they were in an 'area of interest' for VNI West.
Mr Watts said the project would see more than 800 steel towers constructed up to 80m in height, "around the same height as the MCG lights".
He said the steel towers would carry the high-voltage transmission lines for more than 400km, running westwards from Sydenham on the edge of Melbourne to Bulgana near Ararat and then northwards to Kerang and beyond before crossing over the Murray River into NSW.
"These transmission towers and lines will carve a destructive 100m wide easement through highly productive farms in Victoria's food bowls, through native habitat and bushfire-prone landscapes and alongside protected state parks," Mr Watts said.
Mr Watts said he supported renewable energy and action on climate change
"But we want the transition away from fossil fuels to use environmentally sustainable energy solutions," he said.
"A green generation solution requires a green transmission solution. Constructing more overhead electricity transmission lines using century-old technology is not."
As well as the rally, the Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) has launched a petition calling for the VNI West and Western Renewables Link transmission projects to be stopped.
VFF President Emma Germano said the petition calls for an immediate stop to all activities related to the planning and construction of the Western Renewables Link and VNI-West transmission projects.
"We're hoping to deliver a message to government from hundreds of people that these projects must be stopped and reassessed, before it's too late," Ms Germano said.
"It's clear the Victorian government has failed to adequately plan for the transition to renewable energy and this will have big impacts on food and fibre production and regional communities.
"What's worse is the appalling treatment of farmers and regional communities and the failed consultative approach undertaken by energy authorities and the government.
"There are alternatives on the table that ensure minimal disruption to regional communities and agricultural production, while also ensuring we are delivering our energy targets."
Ms Germano said the petition is currently being circulated amongst communities impacted by the proposed transmission projects.
"I'd encourage all community members to share the petition and sign it as soon as possible. It's important that original copies of the signed petitions are sent back to the VFF head office so they can be tabled in Parliament."
