Tractors to clog Melbourne CBD in protest over powerline

By David Chapman
August 5 2023 - 8:30am
The naked farmer Glenden Watts is leading tractor rally to Spring Street in his fight to stop transmission towers. Picture supplied
The campaign to stop powerlines running through rural Victoria is ramping up with a petition and a tractor rally aimed to put more pressure on the state government.

Local News

