Young basketballers have been disappointed to discover a basketball hoop at a local park has been removed by the City of Greater Bendigo.
Truscott Reserve Playground in California Gully has had its basketball ring taken down with a sign from the council saying due to repeated late night noise complaints, the ring has been removed from the site until further notice.
"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause people using the facility responsibly," the sign reads.
Basketball lovers Ricky Cunningham, and Jesse and Jake Kinsmore previously used the courts regularly to get active, especially after escaping from COVID lockdowns.
They were disappointed at what they felt was a lack of consultation and are curious to see if the basketball ring removal actually stops the late noise.
The boys said they had abided by a curfew previously imposed to control noise and didn't understand why they, and others following the rules, were being punished and prevented from being physically active when teenagers are often told to exercise more and keep out of trouble.
There are few affordable basketball courts children can use in Bendigo without travelling into town or out to Strathfieldsaye, with the public not technically allowed to use school courts outside of opening hours.
The boys hope that something can be done to return the ring or move a court where it creates less noise for concerned residents.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
