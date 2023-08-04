A Tiger is lurking in the long grass, waiting to pounce on an unsuspecting Strathfieldsaye or South Bendigo.
With the Storm and Bloods facing each other on Saturday and Kyneton playing second-bottom Castlemaine, whoever loses the fourth versus fifth clash will likely find themselves on the same points as the Tigers by 5.00pm Saturday.
It adds even more weight to a contest where both sides are desperate for a scalp.
The Storm have lost to all the top three sides in the past month, while the Bloods have a 1-5 record against clubs ahead of them this campaign.
Bloods coach Nathan Horbury isn't shying away from that record and is fully aware of the importance a win over the Storm has on his team's campaign.
"We spoke about our ledger against the top four at training because it's a point of concern for us," Horbury said.
"We've played some good footy against strong outfits, but we just haven't been able to sustain it long enough."
The Storm's injury list has been one of the main storylines of the 2023 BFNL season.
Their 22 this Saturday is still far from its best, but they'll be pleased to welcome back Caleb Ernst and Benjamin Lester.
Bode Stevens has been named on an extended bench but could be recalled for North Melbourne VFL duties.
Still, Horbury is wary of the wounded Storm, who put in a solid second-half performance at Eaglehawk last weekend.
"Hopefully, we can get that scalp we crave, but it's not going to be easy," he said.
"All the talk is they have a lot of injuries, but they're such a strong club that when players come in, they're always ready to go.
"But if we want to contest later in the year, these are the opportunities we simply must grasp."
The Bloods record at Tannery Lane wouldn't fill their faithful with much belief.
They haven't won at the venue since 2010 and have an average losing margin of 69.6 points during that period.
The Bloods tackling pressure will be critical if they are to overturn that horrendous record.
They rank second for average forward 50 tackles a game (11.9) in the BFNL and will need to apply that frontal pressure to stifle the Storm's uncontested possession-based game on the vast expanses of Tannery Lane.
"We feel like that was an area that got us back into the match against them earlier in the season," Horbury said.
"There's no doubt we need to bring the heat and pressure because if we don't, they'll cut us apart with their elite ball use.
"We're hoping Samuel Griffiths got through training alright last night and can play his first game since round ten because he was close to our leading tackler in the first month of the season."
Alexander Smith performed valiantly on the wing at the QEO last week, but will be pushed forward on Saturday to provide a marking target for the Bloods, who've struggled to replace that tall forward presence Will Allen brings since his injury in round ten.
Brock Harvey returns to the lineup after missing the clash with Sandhurst due to hamstring tightness, and there's an update on gun midfielder Cooper Leon who is expected to get back from overseas in time for the Bloods final round clash with Castlemaine.
Elsewhere in the BFNL this Saturday, Golden Square is searching for an eleventh win on the trot when it travels to rivals Gisborne, Kangaroo Flat will look to do the double over Eaglehawk in 2023 and top faces bottom when Sandhurst faces Maryborough.
