Youngsters at Village Early Education Bendigo have been learning about genetic differences to understand that all kids are different.
Staff member Carnie Edlin said the children had also donned some denim - double for the particularly dedicated - to make Jeans for Genes Day.
The Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) launched the Jeans for Genes campaign in 1994 to fund ground-breaking genetic research, and since that time $63.5 million has been raised.
The CMRI explains that one in 20 children will face a birth defect or genetic disease.
There are more than 6000 genetic diseases including:
Donations through the Jeans for Genes day or purchases from the online store are used to work on gene therapy which could potentially cure or treat previously incurable conditions.
Depending on the health concern for a child, this gene therapy could help prevent kids needing organ transplants, taking huge amounts of medication or needing chemotherapy.
Ms Edlin said young people at the centre have also recently celebrated National Pyjama Day to raise money for children in foster care and completed a book swap with an Indigenous community to educate students about Aboriginal literacy.
The public can donate to Jeans for Genes day at fundraise.jeansforgenes.org.au/double
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
