The Bendigo Pioneers will blood four first-gamers in the club's first Coates Talent League match in more than a month.
Mitch Bell (Moama), Logan Geddes (Donald), Shaun Watson (Mildura) and Patrick Blake (Tyntynder) will make their under-18 debut in Saturday's clash with the Gippsland Power at Shepley Oval in Melbourne.
Watson and Blake step up after impressing for Victoria Country at the recent national under-16 championships.
"It gives the group an element of excitement and it gives our 18 and 19-year-olds the chance to show some leadership and guide these guys through the start of their pathway journey,'' Pioneers' coach Danny O'Bree said.
The Pioneers will be without star midfielder/ forward Harkey Reid, who is playing for Essendon's VFL team on the Gold Coast against Southport.
"AFL recruiters want to see draftable talent playing against bigger bodies and more experienced opponents in the second-best competition in the country,'' O'Bree said of Reid playing VFL instead of Coates Talent League.
"Harley doesn't need to prove anything, but it's a great experience for him to go away interstate with a VFL group.
"It's good for his development and it creates an opportunity for our program to bring in some new talent."
Victoria Country under-18 player Archer Day-Wicks also remains sidelined because of injury.
In the absence of several first choice players, O'Bree welcomed the opportunity to test his players with fresh challenges.
"I've already told Dayten Uerata that he will play on (Gippsland Power star) Zane Duursma,'' O'Bree said.
"It's a great opportunity for our players to play against opponents who have performed well at the national championships.
"Dayten is super excited about it and wants to test himself against one of the best players in the competition."
Meanwhile, Harley Reid is the only Bendigo Pioneer to earn an invitation to the 2023 AFL National Draft Combine.
Reid is one of 61 players from across the country to be invited to the three-day camp from October 6-8 in Melbourne.
Bendigo Pioneers team to play Gippsland:
B: Dayten Uerata, Jobe Shanahan, Logan Geddes
Hb: Bailey Cain, Jacob Nihill, Malik Gordon
C: William Burke, Eli Pearce, Tobie Travaglia
Hf: Zavier Littore, Hugh Byrne, Pala Kuma
F: Dusty Geister, Mitchell Dodos, Charlie Hillier
Foll: Taj Bond, Oskar Smartt, Oliver Poole
Inter: RJ Watson, Shaun Watson, Mitchell Bell, Lachlan Hogan, Patrick Blake
