MARONG will look to clinch the double chance in a LVFNL match-up against Bridgewater on Saturday.
The Panthers, who are chasing their first A-grade flag since 1992, will enter the contest at Malone Park fresh after a bye last week, but on a five-game winning streak.
Their last match produced a 52-goal win over Bears Lagoon-Serpentine two weeks ago.
A win over Bridgewater would maintain Marong's four point gap over Pyramid Hill, which will start as clear favourites against Inglewood, going into next week's final round.
But the Panthers enjoy a sizeable percentage advantage over the Bulldogs, meaning not even a final round loss to Mitiamo would send them packing from third spot.
With reigning premiers Maiden Gully YCW two games clear at the top of the ladder, Mitiamo and Marong are destined to meet again a week later in the qualifying final.
MORE NETBALL:
Bridgewater nabbed its seventh win of the season last week against Bears Lagoon-Serpentine and will be eager to finish its season off with a victory, with the Mean Machine having the bye in round 18.
A win for the Mean Machine would draw them level on wins with Newbridge, but leave them well short in the percentage stakes to force their way up the ladder.
Should the Panthers slip-up, Pyramid Hill will be waiting to pounce and join them on 42 points.
Mitiamo will move a step closer to locking up second spot with a win against the Bears, while Maiden Gully YCW will look to post its 10th straight win of the season against Calivil United.
Ominously for their rivals, three of the Eagles' last four wins have come against finalists Mitiamo, Newbridge and Pyramid Hill last week.
Newbridge, which will end the home and away season in fifth spot, has the bye and will return to action against Pyramid Hill on August 12.
