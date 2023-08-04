LVFNL: No SOS needed this year as Varcoe recommits to Superoos

HAVING answered the club's SOS plea for a coach late last year, Mitiamo's Jon Varcoe will continue at the helm of the Superoos in 2024.
The Superoos this week announced the reappointment of Varcoe, with his commitment no doubt a massive sigh of relief for the Loddon Valley league club after last year still being without a senior coach well into November.
"It is a really good group of people and dedicated volunteers at Mitiamo and I've really enjoyed my time so far," Varcoe said this week.
"We have laid a good foundation this year and shown a fair bit of improvement from where we were at the start of the season to where we are now."
As well as not having a coach appointed until late-November last year, the Superoos also experienced a high turnover of players.
After going 1-8 through its first nine games Mitiamo has since won three of its past five games to be sitting sixth with two rounds to play.
"I didn't put a number of wins on this year in terms of expectation," Varcoe said.
"I'm a coach that is always aiming to play finals and if we had have been able to do that it would have been a sensational performance.
"But I would think that given the way we started the season most people around the club and the playing group would be happy now in terms of the development and improvement we have made over the course of the season.
"What has also been pleasing is the improvement in our reserves. They were winless last year with basically a team of fill-ins, but to have had a full team every week and a committed group of guys who are training and have had five wins, we feel we've laid a good foundation there as well."
The Superoos close their season out with two tough games against third-placed Bears Lagoon-Serpentine on Saturday and the juggernaut that is Marong.
Meanwhile, star Marong full-forward Brandyn Grenfell is poised to kick a century of goals for the second year in a row on Saturday.
Grenfell heads into the Panthers' home game against Bridgewater on 99 goals for the season.
It's a marquee day for Marong, with the club celebrating its 50th year Golden Jubilee.
