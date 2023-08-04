Bendigo Advertiser
Injury Blues in the past for Donald ahead of final stretch

By Nathan Spicer
August 4 2023 - 2:30pm
After missing the Blues last two matches Blake Grant is one of five inclusions for his sides game against Nullawil on Saturday. Picture by Blake Lee
After missing the Blues last two matches Blake Grant is one of five inclusions for his sides game against Nullawil on Saturday. Picture by Blake Lee

It has taken until round 16, but Donald is finally getting something resembling their best side on the park for the first time in the 2023 NCFL season.

