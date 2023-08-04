It has taken until round 16, but Donald is finally getting something resembling their best side on the park for the first time in the 2023 NCFL season.
It couldn't have come at a better moment with a tough run into finals that starts this week against Nullawil in a third versus fourth battle.
Trent and Blake Grant, Steve Dinnell, Chris Lynch and Ryley Barrack all return to the starting side.
Blues coach Rohan Brown was pleased to see some senior figures returning to the park.
"Those inclusions give us experience across all lines and their high-quality players, so it's good to have a strong side back out there," he said.
They will join last week's vital inclusions of Jamie Papalia from injury who played his first game since round six, and Jesse Wallin, who returned from overseas.
"I was wrapped to see Jamie (Papalia) get through a game as he hasn't had much luck, and Jesse's (Wallin) inclusion was enormous with his ability to break lines.
"There's definitely a better feel around the club now that we're starting to get a full list back and not relying on kids."
A big month for the Geddes brothers has culminated this week, with Logan set to make his debut for the Bendigo Pioneers on Saturday.
While a big out for the Blues, Brown said the club is thrilled to see Logan's hard work pay off.
"We're so proud of him because he's worked super hard," he said.
"From night one of pre-season, he and his brother Hayden have been the last ones to leave the track.
"He had a slow start to the year but turned the corner when he had to play on Nathan Gordon and did a good job which gave him immense confidence."
Hayden has himself been in elite form, becoming one of the Blues' premier midfielders over the past month.
He has been voted in his sides best the past three weeks and has been learning under the tutelage of superstar Ross Young.
"We gave him a midfield role this year after cutting his teeth in defence in his first two seasons of senior footy," Brown said.
"Ross (Young) has taken him under his wing, and he's now our best midfielder after Ross."
There are plenty of Blues who are showing that they are potentially peaking at the right time, such as Dyson Bell-Warren, who has recovered from a meandering first half of 2023 and James Wall, who has got himself 100 per cent fit to both be playing some great footy in the last few rounds.
That form will be tested against a side they'll likely face in an elimination final.
The Blues defeated the Maroons by two goals on its home patch in round seven and will again need to limit their dangerous ball carriers like Jordan Humphreys of half-back if they are to do the double of the NCFL newcomers.
Elsewhere Wycheproof-Narraport's season is on the line against the undefeated Sea Lake-Nandaly, Birchip-Watchem travels to Boort, and Wedderburn welcomes St Arnaud.
