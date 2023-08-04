Strathfieldsaye Colts United is taking a cautious approach into Sunday's women's League Cup final against Shepparton United at Truscott Reserve.
Colts go into the game as the hottest of favourites after dominating the first dozen weeks of the championship season.
They've won all 11 of their games, they've only conceded four goals in championship play and they've never trailed on the scoreboard.
In the League Cup they cruised to three preliminary round wins to top pool one earn and a place in Sunday's final against pool two winner Shepparton United.
Colts' coach Phil Berry has every reason to be confident, but he is wary of a vastly-improved Shepparton United side.
The two teams are yet to meet this year after Shepparton United was forced to forfeit their scheduled championship clash.
"It's a hard one because we haven't played them this year,'' Berry said of Shepparton United.
"They've recruited pretty well this year, so we're going in a bit unknown.
"They're a young side, but we're not taking them lightly. They've qualified for the final for a reason."
Colts completed a clean sweep of titles last year - premiership, championship and League Cup.
They already have this year's championship secured and Sunday's final should be trophy number two for 2023.
They have a full squad with no injuries and the game is at Truscott Reserve - a home and away from home of sorts for Colts, considering they've played their four times this year for four wins.
"It's another stepping stone for us and, hopefully, the girls get the job done,'' Berry said.
"We've already played four games at the ground this year and we've had some good luck on it lately.
"The surface is really good and the girls are confident of playing well."
Sunday's men's League Cup final brings together the two best teams of the championship season - Tatura and Shepparton South.
The Ibises lead South by two points in the race for the championship with two rounds remaining.
They split their two championship season matches, with Tatura winning their most recent encounter 2-1.
"We've treated the League Cup games the same as we would a championship game,'' Tatura coach Thomas Corso said.
"We haven't rested players or changed things up. The League Cup is a chance for us to win silverware, which is our aim.
"It's an important game because it will set the tone for the finals because it looks likely we will play them at some stage in the finals.
"We're 1-1 this year with them, so to get the jump on them a few weeks out from the finals would be great for our confidence."
The Ibises haven't had a full squad for much of the season and that will be the case again on Sunday.
"We're playing with one of our weakest squads at the moment,'' Corso said.
"We've had boys stepping up out of the youth division and the reserves, so the fact we've still had some good results shows we have good depth at the club.
"Shepparton South is a very experienced side, while we have an average of about 20.
"Shepparton South has a lot of guys that have played at a pretty high level here and overseas. They've got a top coach in Rob (Harmeston) and they know what to do in most situations.
"We don't have more skill or more strength than them and we don't have the coaching that they do, so we just give our all against them and it's all about heart.
"Against South it always comes down to who wants it more."
LEAGUE CUP FINALS FIXTURES
All games at Truscott Reserve on Sunday:
League Two Women: Border Raiders v Kyneton Rangers at 10am
League One Women: Strathfieldsaye Colts United v Shepparton United at noon.
League One Men reserves: Shepparton South v Shepparton United at 12.30pm.
League One Men: Tatura v Shepparton South at 2.30pm
