Multiple Bendigo schools are among almost 200 institutions statewide being pursued for sexual abuse claims by a Victorian law firm.
Arnold Thomas & Becker Lawyers is pursuing matters on behalf of almost 300 former students who allege they were sexually abused.
More than 180 Victorian schools are facing legal action over claims of historical child abuse as the government weighs up expanding an inquiry into such allegations.
In Bendigo there are two cases relating to the Marist Brothers School and one case each relating to Catherine McAuley College, Parade College St Vincent's, St Kilian's Primary School and St Vincent's College Bendigo.
St Kilian's falls under the operation of Catholic Education Sandhurst whose chief executive Paul Desmond supplied a comment to the Bendigo Advertiser.
"While I cannot comment on any one specific case, I can say with all sincerity that we deeply regret any incident of abuse and we always co-operate fully with the authorities to ensure justice is served," Mr Desmond said.
Marist Education Australia, which operated St Vincent's and Marist Brothers School, declined to comment.
Mercy Education Limited, which operates Catherine McAuley College, have been contacted for comment.
The vast majority of Victorian schools in question had one or two former students pursuing claims, but abuse practice head Kim Price believed more alleged victims were yet to come forward.
"When we first hear about abuse at a school, our investigations often reveal there are multiple victims of a single predator," Mr Price said.
"School should be a place where children feel safe.
"Instead, we are hearing from students from across the country that they have been subjected to sexual abuse by teachers and other members of school staff."
The schools the law firm is pursuing cut across Victoria's education sector and include primary and secondary, public, religious, independent and specialist.
All schools in Bendigo fall within the Catholic system.
More than 70 state schools are among those facing claims elsewhere in the state.
Some knew about allegations but failed to follow up or instead sought to cover up abuse, Mr Price alleged.
"We are working with hundreds of clients who, as children, endured severe sexual, physical and psychological abuse throughout their formative years and that has had a profound impact on the rest of their lives," he said.
Mr Price said victims needed more than an apology and warned against abused former students resorting to the government's redress scheme, which caps compensation at $150,000 for each person.
Each of the alleged victims could receive multimillion dollar payouts, Mr Price said.
St Vincent's College in Bendigo operated between 1955 and 1977.
The history of Marist Brothers School dates back to before 1900, and the school amalgamated with St Mary's to become Catholic College Bendigo in 1983.
Catherine McAuley College Bendigo started officially in 2018 having previously been Catholic College Bendigo.
Lifeline 13 11 14
Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800 (for people aged 5 to 25)
1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)
National Sexual Abuse and Redress Support Service 1800 211 028
Australian Associated Press with additional reporting from the Bendigo Advertiser
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
