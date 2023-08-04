"If we don't pull our finger out, the season will be gone": Fiske

LOCKINGTON-Bamawm United coach Stacy Fiske has implored his side to lift its work-rate and unity as it fights for the chance to defend its Heathcote District league premiership in the finals.
The reigning premier Cats sit in fifth position on the ladder and after a poor past fortnight are now only percentage clear of the sixth-placed - and surging - Leitchville-Gunbower.
The standout team of the past two years in the HDFNL, season 2023 has been up-and-down for the Cats.
The Cats were 2-4 through their first six games and then turned a corner with five wins on the trot before copping a pair of hidings the past two rounds from White Hills (57 points) and Leitchville-Gunbower (51) and now front up to ladder-leader Heathcote at home on Saturday.
"We know what the reality is for us at the moment and we can't be thinking about finals because we're not playing good enough footy to warrant that," Fiske said on Friday.
"For us, all we can focus on is Saturday and it's about us getting together and playing as a team of 22.
"The biggest thing for us moving forward is our ability to play as a team... we've shown we are good enough when we do that, but when we don't play as a 22 then we look very second-rate.
"We know our best is good enough, but if we don't pull our finger out then the season will be gone from us."
Reigning HDFNL premiers missing the finals the following year is a rare occurrence, so in that sense, history is on the side of the Cats.
Since 1980 the only reigning premiers that have missed the finals the following year have been White Hills (1989), Mount Pleasant (1991), Colbinabbin (2005), LBU (2015) and Leitchville-Gunbower (2019).
While the past two weeks have been disappointing for the Cats, they do still hold their finals destiny in their own hands with three games still to come against the Saints, Elmore and Mount Pleasant and 12 points up for grabs.
However, the chasing Bombers only have two games left to play against Huntly and Colbinabbin before the bye in round 18.
"We look back at our past two weeks and have seen the way our opposition has been able to work for each other, block for each other, find space for each other and that hasn't been evident with us," said Fiske, who has been reappointed as coach for a second season next year.
"The tackle-count is a good indicator of how hard we're working and only having 10 or 12 tackles a quarter the past couple of weeks just doesn't show our heart is in the right space to be playing our best footy.
"It's nothing to do with talent, it's about having the heart, the want and the will to compete and fight for your mates.
"We know we are coming up against very good opposition on Saturday and if we don't come together quickly as a team then we're going to have another game like the past couple of weeks.
"The reality of the position we're in is if we don't play our best footy from here we're not going to make the finals, but the great thing is we still have an opportunity to get a couple more wins and cement that finals spot."
Among the inclusions for the Cats on Saturday is 2022 premiership player Riley McIvor, who has endured a frustrating run with injury that has limited him to just eight games this season.
