Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra
Preview

"If we don't pull our finger out, the season will be gone": Fiske

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated August 4 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 1:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reigning HDFNL premier Lockington-Bamawm United is now just clinging on to its spot in the top five from Leitchville-Gunbower by just percentage. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Reigning HDFNL premier Lockington-Bamawm United is now just clinging on to its spot in the top five from Leitchville-Gunbower by just percentage. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

SELECTION NIGHT: weekend football teams for the BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL, NCFL, CVFLW

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.