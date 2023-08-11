BFNL board questions AFLCV proposed structure change process

THE Bendigo Football Netball League board has questioned the AFL Central Victoria commission's process as it seeks to drive change in the region.
AFLCV last week sent a shockwave through the central Victorian football-netball community with a proposed new competition earmarked to be introduced as early as next year.
AFLCV has sought feedback from all 28 clubs in the Bendigo, Heathcote District and Loddon Valley leagues for a new competition "being considered to support clubs who feel that the league they are currently competing in is not aligned to their short and long-term goals".
AFLCV has floated two potential models - a stand-alone competition that could be played, for example, under the banner of the Central Victorian Football League, or a division two of the BFNL with a promotion and relegation system.
The BFNL board met for the first time since the announcement on Friday morning and in a statement during the afternoon voiced its disappointment towards the commission "at the lack of communication, consultation and engagement with relevant leagues".
"Particularly as it was mentioned in a recent email to AFLCV clubs and leagues that a division two in the BFNL was suggested as a proposed future competition," the statement from BFNL chair Carol McKinstry said.
"We are keen to be involved and acknowledge that improvements are needed in the region, however, strongly believe there needs to be an appropriate process with agreed principles to guide the process involving all key stakeholders.
"The BFNL do not support or understand what a second division of the BFNL competition would entail, however, are open to finding out more about what is being proposed.
"We are also disappointed at the apparent lack of acknowledgement towards netball in the limited communication, which is considered of equal importance to football by the BFNL."
McKinstry said that all 10 of the BFNL's clubs were valued highly and the league was disappointed that three of them - Castlemaine, Maryborough and Kyneton - were publicly identified earlier in the week by AFLCV as being "directly targeted regarding interest in a possible new competition".
Those three clubs are among several that have next week been invited to an AFLCV commission meeting to gain an understanding of the level of interest in participating in a new football-netball competition in the region.
"All 10 clubs that are affiliated with the BFNL are highly valued by the league and we have provided support in various forms over a long period where possible," McKinstry said.
"The clubs involved in these meetings are run by volunteers and having these discussions while preparing for finals and planning for the 2024 season is an unnecessary burden.
"We would urge the AFLCV commission to meet with the relevant leagues and develop a process with agreed principles to guide collaborative future planning."
Maryborough president Kelvin Noonan said this week the Magpies' ambition was to remain part of the BFNL moving forward as they have been since 1992, but would have an ear to all possibilities that are put on the table.
"From the Maryborough Football Netball Club's perspective, certainly we want to be in the Bendigo league... it's what we're striving for," Noonan said.
"We know we're a long way off the mark, but we have a five-year plan and this is year two of it.
"But we've also got to look at all possibilities and we're happy to consider all possibilities.
"At the end of the day, though, our ultimate aim is to stay in the Bendigo league and we've got to step up to the mark."
The Magpies have faced an enduring battle on the field, with the club having now gone 43 games without a senior win and overall being 9-126 over its past 135 games, with six of those victories having come in 2019.
Castlemaine too has faced an extended period of struggle on the field following its last senior finals appearance in 2005.
In the same period of Maryborough's 9-126 record since 2015, the Camp Reserve Magpies are 20-115 through their past 135 senior games.
Castlemaine president Caleb Kuhle said the Magpies would attend next Tuesday's meeting with the commission as part of their due diligence.
"There is definitely something that has to happen with football and netball in the region," Kuhle said.
"I think the timing of the proposal is out of whack for it to come at this time of the year with a suggestion to try to introduce it for next year.
"From our point of view, we're quite happy in the BFNL and if there was to be a BFNL second division, we'd still be wanting to play in division one.
"We've got to do our due diligence in listening to the conversations because at the end of the day, no-one is bigger than their own club, no club is bigger than their league and no league is bigger than the community sport around it".
In the wake of last Friday's announcement by AFL Central Victoria proposing the new competition Kyneton released a statement saying it "may have some big decisions to make".
"We will assess all the information from the league and develop a comprehensive plan that outlines the potential next steps for the future to ensure the sustainability and longevity of our great club," the Tigers' statement on their Facebook page read.
"We are passionate about our community club and may have some big decisions to make with the help of our supporters."
The Tigers have strengthened their connection to the Riddell District league this year with both their junior football and senior women's teams now playing in Riddell District league competitions after moving away from AFL Central Victoria-run leagues.
In their inaugural season in their new competition the Tigers' senior women last weekend won the premiership.
While a new league is being proposed, AFLCV reiterated in its memo to clubs last week that the BFNL, HDFNL and LVFNL would all continue to operate, while the intention of any new competition being formed would be for it to include senior, reserves and thirds football and both senior and junior netball.
The Heathcote District league on Wednesday night was presented to by Maiden Gully YCW, Marong (both from the Loddon Valley league) and the Cohuna Kangas (from Central Murray), which are all seeking to join it as new clubs from next year.
HDFNL chairman Peter Cole said on Thursday it was desperate for clarity as soon as possible and was also critical of the commission for its lack of consultation, with a vote on the three clubs' admission being held off until further information is provided.
"The feeling among our league is while it's exciting to have three clubs with an interest in coming in, there is also a sense of anger towards the commission in regards to the lack of consultation with clubs," Cole said.
Should the proposal receive enough support to go ahead and a new competition is established, it would be the most significant football move made in the region since disbandment of the Golden City league in 1982.
"This would be aimed at any club that feels the league they are in currently isn't the right fit for them for whatever reason that may be," AFLCV regional manager Craig Armstead told the Bendigo Advertiser in announcing the proposal last week.
