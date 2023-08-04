A record 110 entries have been entered for the Bendigo and District Cycling Club's biggest one-day race of the year.
The Rob Vernon Memorial Handicap will take place on Sunday, with talented riders coming from far and wide for the undulating 75km course.
"Being a Victorian Cycling Open, this is our biggest one-day race on the calendar," race director Darren Casey said.
"We have other classics in our club classic series, but this is an open event, and we've got entries from all over the country."
Club road champion Curtis Harrison has specifically flown back from Belgium for the race, while Australian national gravel mountain bike champion Connor Sens will ride alongside the likes of Sam Eddy.
Peta Mullens has hopped on a flight from the USA while Courtney Sherwell is also racing, rounding out a powerful field.
Due to road works an alternative course has been formulated.
Riders will begin from Bradies Taverian in Strathfieldsaye as planned but will now turn left at the Sutton Grange Hall intersection and continue along the Sutton Grange-Redesdale Road to the Redesdale roundabout.
They will then turn around back to the Sutton Grange Hall intersection and turn right back to the finish.
Casey says the change in plans might make it a tougher ride even though 25km has been shaved off the course.
"It's actually a bit more demanding now because the roads we are going on now are more so rolling hills," he said.
"There's about 700m of climbing, so it's a fairly solid day for only 75km of racing."
Riders will be grouped in handicap marks ranging from A+ to F.
There will be a five-minute gap between groups, with the first group ticking the kilometres off about 35 minutes before the A+ group rolls away.
Casey said the benefit of a handicap race like this one was it allowed riders at different levels to compete in the same race.
"The beauty of a handicap race is everyone can ride together rather than having separate scratch races," he said.
There has also been a boom in entries for the women's race, with 15 riders entering, up from eight in 2022.
"I think the women's Tour De France has had a big deal to do with the growing popularity of women's cycling, and we can see that here with a very strong field," Casey said.
There is a $3000 prize pool, including $1000 for the winner, while $500 will be awarded to the quickest male and female riders.
Meanwhile, Bendigo and District Cycling Club's Pat Eddy and Tali Lane Welsh will compete in next week's UCI World Championships in Glasgow.
Eddy will ride in a domestique role in the Australian Under 23 road race team, while Lane Welsh will look to take gold in the men's elite cross-country marathon (mountain biking).
