COACH Steph Freemantle says there is a definite air of excitement at Strathfieldsaye as the Storm's netballers prepare for their most important match since the 2015 BFNL grand final this weekend.
The inside running for fifth spot and the one open finals vacancy will be up for grabs when the Storm host South Bendigo.
It comes little more than two months after the Storm and Bloods played out a 53-53 draw at Harry Trott Oval.
Even now, little separates the two teams, who will head into the clash with matching 6-7-1 records, after the Storm came from behind to eventually brush off a persistent Eaglehawk last Saturday to win by four goals.
Freemantle, who is in her third season at the helm at Strathfieldsaye, said the importance of Saturday's clash was definitely not lost on her players.
"That was the conversation I had with the girls at three quarter time (against Eaglehawk) - do you want to make finals or not, as we are really going to have to pick up our game," she said.
"We've been really focused on this week and how important it is. It's make or break.
"But it's an exciting position to be in. Every team except for B-grade won (last week), which we all needed to do, so from a whole club perspective, it's great.
"I don't think we've ever had four or five teams looking at getting into the finals.
"It's something we are all embracing."
Freemantle said an undeniable key for the Storm would be a positive and fast start, given they trailed the Bloods 9-1 early in their last game and 16-9 at quarter time.
Even last week against Eaglehawk, the Storm were unable to get their noses in front until the third quarter, after being down by three goals at quarter time and one at half time.
"Full credit to Eaglehawk, they looked much better than they did the last time we played them and look to be on the up," she said.
"We got there with the win, but it wasn't pretty. Everyone felt a bit flat, so there's a lot to be done.
"But we'll aim to hit the ground running against South and come out firing.
"It was a terrible start last time against South and we had to fight all day to get back and then the last quarter was neck-and-neck.
"I know South's starts are generally good, so that is something we definitely have to focus on."
That was certainly the case last week, with the Bloods impressing early against top-of-the-ladder Sandhurst, leading by two goals at quarter time before being beaten by 49.
In other games, Kyneton will be attempting to keep its finals hopes alive against Castlemaine.
The Tigers will start the weekend four points behind South Bendigo and Strathfieldsaye in the battle for fifth spot and will end it eight points behind one of the Bloods or Storm (barring another tie) unless they can overcome the Magpies.
Still in the hunt for the double chance, Castlemaine will be aiming to rebound from a 23-goal loss to Kangaroo Flat, which allowed the Roos to jump into third spot.
The top three will all play teams in the bottom three, with Sandhurst making the trek across to Maryborough; Gisborne at home against Golden Square; and Kangaroo Flat clashing with Eaglehawk at Canterbury Park.
5. South Bendigo (7-6-1): v Strathfieldsaye (away); v Maryborough (home); v Gisborne (away); v Castlemaine (home).
6. Strathfieldsaye 7-6-1: v South Bendigo (home); v Kangaroo Flat (away); v Maryborough (home); v Kyneton (away).
7. Kyneton (5-8-1): v Castlemaine (away); v Eaglehawk (home); v Kangaroo Flat (away); v Strathfieldsaye (home).
