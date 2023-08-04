Bendigo Braves guard earns NBL development player contract

Bendigo Braves' Luke Rosendale has taken the next step in his career by earning a development player contract with NBL club South East Melbourne Phoenix.
A product of Echuca's junior program, Rosendale had a consistent NBL1 season with the Braves, averaging 16 points, four assists and five rebounds per game.
The 22-year-old was a training player with the Phoenix last NBL season.
"I'm super excited to be joining South East Melbourne,'' Rosendale said.
"Being around the Phoenix last year was the best thing I've done for my basketball, so this opportunity was a no-brainer.
"It's awesome to get the opportunity. I feel the work I did as a training player last season has really paid off."
Phoenix coach Mike Kelly credited Rosendale for the hard work he put in during off-season training sessions and is excited to add his energy to the roster.
"Luke is a talented young player that has been great over my short time back at SE Melbourne,'' Kelly said.
"Luke brings energy and toughness to every session. I'm so happy that Luke's hard work has resulted in this opportunity."
Rosendale is one of four development players at the Phoenix.
The Phoenix play Melbourne United in the NBL season-opener on September 28.
