Bendigo Braves' Luke Rosendale impresses NBL club SEM Phoenix

Updated August 4 2023 - 10:59am, first published 10:30am
Bendigo Braves guard earns NBL development player contract
Bendigo Braves' Luke Rosendale has taken the next step in his career by earning a development player contract with NBL club South East Melbourne Phoenix.

