FINALS are off the cards for Lockington-Bamawm United in 2023, but the Cats intend on making life as difficult as possible for a couple of HDFNL teams looking to break their own drought over the next few weeks.
With only three rounds remaining until finals kick-off on August 26, the Cats will play two of the three sides still in contention for fourth and fifth spots, starting with Heathcote on Saturday.
Following a monstrous assignment against Elmore in round 17, the Cats will end their season against Mount Pleasant at Toolleen on August 19.
With the Blues - currently in fifth place - drawn to play Elmore this Saturday before a bye in round 17, a win over the Cats will be a must if they are to extend their finals streak into a fifth straight season.
LBU will have the chance to make things tough for another finals aspirant even earlier than that when they take on Heathcote at Lockington.
The Saints emerged as the frontrunners for fourth spot by defeating Mounts last weekend by 11 goals.
While they did not fall out of the top five altogether, Mount Pleasant - and Heathcote - were joined on 24 points by North Bendigo, which overcame Leitchville-Gunbower 63-36.
It has set up a nail-biting final three rounds in which the result of next weekend's clash between Heathcote and North Bendigo looms as pivotal to the prospects of all three teams.
Despite only one win for the season so far, LBU coach Jessie Hardess said her side would desperately like to add another before season's end.
"We'd really like to go out swinging; we don't want to go away with people thinking we are an easy team to beat," she said.
"I think our goaling accuracy reflects the scoreline ... it's been a big issue. We don't have the accuracy we should have.
"But if we can just keep fighting in terms of court pay, I'll be happy with how we see the season out.
"As I've said to the girls, we aren't going to make finals, but we can certainly cause a bit of a ruckus if we stop someone else.
"We do have the potential to make it hard for Heathcote and, in particular, Mounts."
While the obvious preference would have been to have had more wins on the board, Hardess said there had been positives to emerge from the Cats' season.
"All of our scorelines have improved in the second half of the season, which has been good, and as a team, we have really started to pick up and play a bit better and play for the right reasons ... accepting what our team is and trying to build on that," she said.
"Everyone has really gotten around each other.
"Tracey Ogden has been over in England and been out the last three games. Having to fill the hole in defence has been difficult.
"We've used myself, we've used Kiarra Duncan and we've used a couple of under-17s, which has taken some getting used to.
"It would be nice to have that spot set."
Bright spots have included the continued development of youngster Giselle Crawford and recent game time for promising juniors Remee Christian and Kasey Stone, who are 15 and 14 respectively.
Christian was this week named in the 15-and-under team to represent the North Central at this year's State Titles.'
North Bendigo's bid to get ahead in the race for finals will be severely tested on Saturday against White Hills.
The Demons are coming off a 45-goal victory over LBU and beat the Bulldogs by 59-goals in their earlier season meeting at Scott Street.
White Hills will be eager to end the minor round season in second place and will therefore be mindful of slipping up against a tough Bulldogs.
After having its three-game winning streak snapped by Colbinabbin, Huntly will be looking to add to its second half of the season momentum against Leitchville-Gunbower.
The Bombers, who scored their second win of the season a fortnight ago against LBU, but were well beaten last week by North Bendigo, defeated the Hawks earlier in the season by six goals.
But the Hawks, under first year coach Kym Bell, have significantly turned their form around in the latter part of the season and will be a tough proposition on their home court.
At Toolleen, Elmore will be chasing its 14th straight win this season and 16th consecutive victory in total.
Colbinabbin has the bye.
