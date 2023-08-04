Bendigo Advertiser
Lockington-Bamawm United aiming to shape HDFNL top five

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 4 2023 - 10:49am, first published 10:07am
FINALS are off the cards for Lockington-Bamawm United in 2023, but the Cats intend on making life as difficult as possible for a couple of HDFNL teams looking to break their own drought over the next few weeks.

Local News

